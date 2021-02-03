CONWAY — After 10 inches of fresh snow fell Monday into Tuesday night, this week’s course was extra soft for Week 4 of Cranmore Mountain Meisters Wednesday.
The one and only Eddie Bradley set this week’s course and as always set a great one. Even though we had a lot of fresh snow, for the most part the course held up. Although the red course developed a funky rut that threw a few people, we hope everyone made it out without any serious injuries.
We had 300 Meisters racing this week. For the men, Richie Scanlon came late and took the top spot this week with a time of 26.32 seconds. Another late runner was Kris Kebler, right on Richie’s tail, with a 26.34. Rounding out the top three was Tim Simoneau.
For the women, Kayla Morin threw down a run in the morning for first place with a 27.57; Maddie Glavin took second, followed by Maggie Flynn in third.
In the telemark field, Paul Robert won again for the men and Martha Leich was once again tops for the women.
For the snowboarders, Jeff Frechette took the top spot again this week for the men, edging out Seth Allen and Trevor Kupetz. For the women, Cassie Doucet took the top spot followed by Molly Ricker and Kari Wright.
We had our pay-to-play for a third run — the $5 donations went this week to the Conway Area Humane Society, and we raised over $400, with a total of over $750 raised over two weeks. Huge thanks to all who donated and took a third run.
We had our Tuckerman’s promo going on and a great lunch special. If you found a Tuckerman’s Brewery sticker on your beer, you won a prize. And remember, they will be serving drinks on the deck every Wednesday.
Don’t forget every week we will be doing a virtual raffle — every week we will be picking names from everyone who raced that day.
This week we gave away: Tubbs Snowshoes (winner: Kathy Beveridge); Tubbs Snowshoes (winner: Gary Cassily); Tuckerman Package -bag, hat, koozie, multitool, pint fill and Skichair bottle opener (winner: Eric Harmon); Tuckerman Package -bag, T-shirt, koozie, multitool, pint fill and Skichair bottle opener (winner: Teala Higgins); Tuckerman Package — bag, T-shirt, koozie, socks, pint fill and Skichair bottle opener (winner: Rick Else); REI Tune package, Atomic Buff and Skichair bottle opener (winner: Kayla Morin).
Please go to the Mountain Meisters link at Cranmore.com to check if you are on the correct team — if you are not, please have your captain email meisters@cranmore.com to let us know. Divisions and team standings will be set for next week’s results. See you next Wednesday, Feb. 10, for Week 5 of Cranmore Mountain Meisters.
Weekly raffle winners can pick up prizes at the ticket office the following week
