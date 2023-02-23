Black Mountain’s ski school director Ray Gilmore is ready for the requests. He’s got a stack in his office and the mountain’s faithful, especially kids, come to him for a trail map (and stickers, too). Gilmore happily dispenses them.
“Those kids love to track the trails they ski,” he emailed. “They hang them on their walls at home. One young girl this weekend has collected them from every Indy Pass (an independent ski area collective) resort she has visited. That is all part of the experience. You can’t collect QR codes and display them in your room or put them into a book of memories.”
Paper ski maps are an integral part of the ski experience. They’re trail guides, works of art, collectables and nostalgic keepsakes.
But are they going the way of the straight ski?
Because there’s an app for that. Or a QR code.
In the valley, some paper ski maps are for the taking, others are for the asking.
Bretton Woods prints about 50 percent less alpine maps than it did over the past five seasons but still recognizes the appeal. Marketing Director Craig Clemmer writes many guests still request a tangible map they can access without phones that allow larger visuals and more detail as well as a keepsake of their visit.
Still, skiers and riders can use their phones throughout the resort by using the posted QR codes that take them to the resort’s web site and maps.
Guests still like the paper medium.
“It’s easier to review in a group setting, at lunch or on the lifts,” Clemmer said. “Using your cellphone on the mountain has its own challenges. Fear of dropping your phone or cold finger syndrome can make touch screen cell phones less reliable in certain conditions. The battery never dies with a paper map.”
Though paper has nemeses like wind, rain, snow and forgetfulness, apps can be beneficial for real time lift and trail information.
King Pine’s “rack card” style map shows the alpine trails, freestyle terrain locations, glades, lifts, and base area locations.
“For King Pine, the trail map is not really an item that all visitors actively seek because as small as we are, it's hard to get lost when skiing and snowboarding and on-mountain maps and trail signage is very accessible and visible,” emailed Marketing Manager Thomas Prindle. “That being said, I don't see us fully going away from providing some form of a printed map any time soon.”
There are larger maps that also include the Nordic and snowshoe trails for the asking at guest services, and online at their web site. Prindle is considering updating or redesigning the map for next season.
Cranmore’s trail maps are handy at the ticket center while skiers ask for them at the counters at Vail’s Attitash and Wildcat. Vail’s Epic Mix app provides an array of information for its users.
“Guests seem to enjoy the Epic Mix app because they can see the conditions, trail and lift status, resort cams, where they are located on the mountain, and where their friends are,” emailed New Hampshire manager of resort communications Abi Allen. “Both the trail maps and Epic Mix app contain safety messaging and information (such as the locations of our amenities) to assist guests plan their day on the mountain. There also has been less demand for the paper maps than there was in the past, but maps are still available for those who prefer to carry a paper map.”
Paper maps may be returning at Pleasant Mountain next season. The Bridgton, Maine, ski area hasn’t produced any since the COVID pandemic began (when it was called Shawnee Peak). Skiers are encouraged to use the mountain’s app.
“We are recognizing that our newer guests do like to have a paper trail map, and of course there are the folks that collect them,” emailed Director of Skier Experience Rachael Wilkinson.
For many, paper maps are essential.
Gilmore calls Black a “living museum” and lauds its rope tows, Poma lifts and j-bar, and says paper tickets, metal wickets and trail maps are part of the culture.
“We, as a sport, have drifted so far from our roots in the name of ‘progress’ that we are beginning to lose touch with our identity as an industry,” he said. “We, the ski industry, exists to provide a canvas for guests to create memories. Part of those memories, should be your stack of tickets on a single wicket, and a paper trail map stuffed in your pocket.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.