Black Mountain’s ski school director Ray Gilmore is ready for the requests. He’s got a stack in his office and the mountain’s faithful, especially kids, come to him for a trail map (and stickers, too). Gilmore happily dispenses them.

“Those kids love to track the trails they ski,” he emailed. “They hang them on their walls at home. One young girl this weekend has collected them from every Indy Pass (an independent ski area collective) resort she has visited. That is all part of the experience. You can’t collect QR codes and display them in your room or put them into a book of memories.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.