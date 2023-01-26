An online chat the other day turned to skiing, and the wicked smart entity somewhere on the internet was fairly knowledgeable about the pursuit here in the valley. When I typed in asking to explain the history of skiing in North Conway, the answer came quickly in a concise 112-word response with no typos or grammatical errors:

“North Conway, New Hampshire is a popular ski destination in the northeastern United States. The history of skiing in the area dates back to the early 20th century, when the Mount Cranmore ski area was established in the 1930s. This was one of the first ski areas in New England, and it attracted skiers from all over the region. Over the years, many other ski areas have been established in the North Conway area, including Attitash, Bretton Woods and Wildcat Mountain. These ski areas have become popular destinations for both recreational and competitive skiers, and they have helped to establish North Conway as a premier ski destination in the northeastern United States.”

