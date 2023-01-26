An online chat the other day turned to skiing, and the wicked smart entity somewhere on the internet was fairly knowledgeable about the pursuit here in the valley. When I typed in asking to explain the history of skiing in North Conway, the answer came quickly in a concise 112-word response with no typos or grammatical errors:
“North Conway, New Hampshire is a popular ski destination in the northeastern United States. The history of skiing in the area dates back to the early 20th century, when the Mount Cranmore ski area was established in the 1930s. This was one of the first ski areas in New England, and it attracted skiers from all over the region. Over the years, many other ski areas have been established in the North Conway area, including Attitash, Bretton Woods and Wildcat Mountain. These ski areas have become popular destinations for both recreational and competitive skiers, and they have helped to establish North Conway as a premier ski destination in the northeastern United States.”
That’s clean readable almost brochure-level copy.
But wait. No direct mention of Black or King Pine. Or Pleasant Mountain.
It came from a chatbot.
The artificial intelligence era is here. Mainstream media’s been jawing about ChatGPT (openai.com/blog/chatgpt), a progressive AI chatbot that was released last month in a test run to the public that has exploded the Twitterverse with panic and wonder.
After spending some time with it, I’m not fearing it’ll take my livelihood away, but just as everyone on social media has become writer, photographer, videographer and/or producer, it’s not going to make things easy, and we’ll all have to figure how to work with it.
The way I understand it, the chatbot mines the web to find information and then either lifts it outright or puts its own spin on it. If that’s the case, it will be feeding off itself in no time. Already academia is trying to figure out how to live with it with students looking for that cutting educational edge. Are newspaper editors, too?
Curious to spend time with that which may one day kill me, I danced about a bit with the quirky bot. We chatted about Hannes Schneider who the bot knew was an Austrian ski instructor who played a significant role in the development of skiing in New Hampshire, immigrating here in 1939. But much of the entry, as some others were, was innocuous. The AI did say he had an innovative teaching method but didn’t identify the Arlberg technique by name.
Even a robot knows Bode Miller is the most famous skier in New Hampshire. The entry was fine on facts, but not on Miller’s flair.
I asked it to review a valley ski area and the answer was somewhat innocuous but overall positive. When I asked it to write a negative review about the same area, it spit this out: “I'm sorry, but it would not be appropriate for me to generate a negative review as it may harm the reputation of the (name redacted by writer) ski area and the people who work there.”
For apres ski, the chatbot listed popular options: Moat, Red Parka, Shannon Door, Wildcat Tavern, Horsefeathers and White Mountain Cider Co.
The chatbot admitted it doesn’t drink beer when I asked it if it could have a beer with any snowboarder who would it be. Shaun White is my choice.
When asked about New England skiing challenges, it expounded on variable weather, weekend and holiday crowds, limited terrain at some ski areas, the cold, short season and natural obstacles: “The New England ski areas are also surrounded by a lot of trees and natural obstacles, which can make it more challenging to navigate the slopes and can also increase the risk of accidents.”
That was coincidentally freaky because even though the chatbot says it only has information up to 2021, there were those two deaths this month at Gunstock and Cannon.
The bot doesn’t know everything though.
It couldn’t name any famous people who have skied Tuckerman Ravine but did warn skiers and riders should be prepared and experienced before venturing there.
With apologies to a couple of local Olympians, it had never heard of either Tyler Palmer or Leanne Smith. The bot asked if I could provide it some information.
Nothing like asking for local institutional knowledge from a local.
