March continued its snowy surprise this week. Season passes have been unveiled, and already there’s talk about another red bubble flying through the sky.
It’s no secret the early bird gets the savings when it comes to purchasing season passes. Some offer other incentives to buy now, like if you are buying a pass at the resort for the first time you can use it for the remainder of this season. Also, many have layaway plans to ease the financial sting.
"If you want a season pass for the 2023-24 season, now is the time to buy," emailed Ski NH executive director Jessyca Keeler. "Deadlines for those best deals vary, so I’d recommend doing your research now. Skiers and riders can visit the websites of the resorts or pass programs they’re interested in for more information, but at Ski NH (skinh.com) we’ve also been working with our ski areas to update season pass information and keep it current."
This fall, Vail Resorts will unveil new mobile pass and mobile lift ticket technology that will allow skiers and riders to use their phone as their ticket on a new My Epic app.
The new technology is coming to the company's U.S. resorts, including valley ski areas Attitash and Wildcat. It allows guests to buy their pass or lift ticket online, activate and store it on their phone in the new My Epic app, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free, via Bluetooth technology designed for low energy usage.
“With Mobile Pass & Mobile Lift Ticket on the new My Epic app, your phone becomes your ticket to the slopes,” said Tim April, chief information officer of Vail Resorts in a press release. “This innovation reflects our commitment to harnessing technology to improve your experience, making it easier to get you on the mountain faster and then help you have the best day exploring.”
This reduces the need to visit the ticket window or wait to receive a pass or lift ticket in the mail. In support of the company’s Commitment to Zero sustainability commitment, this change over time will also reduce the waste created by plastic cards and RFID chips.
Vail will continue to have plastic cards available to guests who can’t or don’t want to use their phone as their pass or lift ticket. They will also activate the plastic cards of renewing pass holders and mail plastic cards to all new guests next season as part of the transition.
The My Epic app will replace the current Epic Mix app.
"Each year it seems ski areas have been getting more advanced and employing new systems that allow them to better track guests and how often they ride the lift," Keeler wrote. "Just this year Cannon adopted a new online RFID ticketing and pass system that involves hand scanning at the lift, and in recent years other ski areas like Waterville Valley Resort and Gunstock Mountain Resort have added gated RFID systems. Other ski areas use hand scanning of tickets at the lift, and still others — generally the smaller ski areas — just have folks at the lifts checking tickets."
The quad earmarked for next season to replace the sedated Summit Triple at Attitash isn’t the only area new chairlift of interest around here. Sunday River continues its makeover by introducing the Barker 6 next season, a six-person Doppelmayer with heated seats, an automatically lowering and locking restraining bar, and red weather-blocking bubbles like the new Jordan 8 that was unveiled this winter.
Servicing terrain from White Cap to North Peak, Barker 6 will have 63 chairs, 13 towers, an uphill capacity of 3,250 guests per hour and an estimated ride time of 4.68 minutes.
Also this summer, Maine’s Sunday River will install a second Doppelmayr fixed grip triple on Merrill Hill, suggesting future ski trails and real estate development.
There’s more construction to come at Cranmore with The Lookout. Next up on its development plan is 17 condos being billed as “just steps away from the Skimobile Express Quad.” There will be two-bedroom units with views to the slopes and main base, or northwest.
But first, go ski.
”We’re looking at a true return to normal this year with some great spring events lined up,” Keeler said. “Combined with the March snowfall we’ve been enjoying, spring skiing has really been set up to be a blast. I encourage folks to take advantage of longer days, warmer weather, and lots of fun events, and get out there and ski.”
