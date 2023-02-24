With my flexible ankles, I have never been much of a skater. But as a year round hiker, I’m familiar with the great views available when you get out on a frozen lake in the winter.
Hard core skaters agree.
“I love the unobstructed views from New Hampshire lakes,” said Tamworth resident Ned Beecher.
He is one of the first in town to get out on the lakes in early winter, and continues all winter when conditions allow, both alone or often with other skating enthusiasts.
He knows when the ice is safe.
As for myself, I like walking out on lakes with microspikes on, feeling the stability of my feet and the reassuring crunch with each step.
I have done this both mid-hike and on larger lakes. One mid-hike example is the hike from Bennett Street in North Sandwich, past Guinea Pond to Black Mountain Pond. Having passed both ponds on a hike in the summer, it was fun to go in winter and “walk on water” on each and get a better view.
Once I walked out on White Lake in Tamworth and scared up an eagle and a bunch of crows that were feeding on a deer kill.
I can still hear our microspikes crunching on the ice of Garland Pond in Moultonborough. It was late afternoon on Christmas day and my friend got a call from her mother while we were out on the ice.
My favorite the past few years has been walking a few miles out to Yard Island on Squam Lake. The view of the mountains from Squam Lake is unmatched. To get there, I would drive out High Haith Road off of Bean Road in Center Harbor. Just before a peninsula in the lake with houses on it, there is a public landing. I would park there, walk across the street and take a little frozen brook out to a bay.
As I walked north on the lake, the mountains unfolded beyond it. Upon reaching the tiny archipelago of Yard Island, I would walk onto the largest to see the round stone chimney hidden in the trees, part of a camp long gone.
This winter, I haven’t been out on the lakes, except for a couple brief forays one day on Purity Lake and Silver Lake. I assumed that the bigger lakes were unsafe.
But recently, I had breakfast with Ned Beecher at Rosie’s Restaurant. He said that he had been skating regularly with friends on Lake Winnapasaukee. They park at Leavitt Park off Route 25, throw on their skates at the picnic table, and once on the ice they are free.
He knew I was a walker and liked lake walking. He suggested I walk on the lake from Leavitt Park out to 3 Mile Island, about a 2 mile walk.
Along with a wild evergreen forest and rocky shore, 3 Mile Island is an Appalachian Mountain Club camp, with cottages, a dock and facilities. I have never been there.
However Beecher has been a manager at the AMC’s Cold River Camp in Evans Notch, and I have volunteered there. 3 Mile Island was similar but in a water world. It would be cool to see it in winter, by myself when it was closed up.
That is, after a long walk across the lake.
Beecher said that skaters had been recently out to 3 Mile Island.
“There is plenty of solid gray ice for miles,” he said. “The ice survived the warm spell just fine. Just stay on the gray ice, and avoid the black ice.”
I was psyched to try it that day, went home and headed. Later, on the shore of New Hampshire’s biggest lake, I put on my microspikes and headed out on the ice.
It was chilly and overcast. A minor weather system was moving in from the east, would drop a little snow that night. I faced into a light chill breeze as I headed south. I overtook Big Beaver Island on my left.
On Squam, houses are set back in the woods. Not on Winnipauskee. Some were beautiful, like an all cedar complex on Big Beaver Island with a main house, dock and cottages.
But that was secondary to the feeling of space. There was nobody in sight. I paid attention to the ice in front of me. Rounding Big Beaver, I could see 3 Mile Island about three quarters of a mile away to the east. I looked at a map to make sure.
At a dock on the end of Big Beaver, water spurted up from a pipe underwater, creating a protective area of open water around the dock. The current from that caused a blue/black streak far out into the lake. I needed to cross it, and carefully approaching, crossed an 8-foot-wide strip of black ice. But I saw that the ice was about 6 inches deep, a depth that Beecher has said was safe.
Approaching 3 Mile Island, I encountered a big area of black ice, and veered left to a place where gray ice went all the way to the shore.
Finally there, I left my spikes and trekking poles on the rocks and walked past a guest cottage on the shore to the main dining hall, then down to the dock where guests arrive. The only footprints I saw in the snow on the well-worn paths between buildings were deer.
After lunch on the steps of a cottage, I headed back across the ice. Later, nearing Leavitt Park, I paused to breathe in the silence and to look around. The entire length of the Ossipee Range was beyond the eastern shore. To the north, the long Red Hill was spread out, its fire tower about in the middle.
The winter view from a lake, when you can stand and look, leaves nothing out.
