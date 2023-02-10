From left: Mount Washington Snow Rangers Patrick Scanlon and Rob Benton with Harvard Cabin caretaker Jimmy Riopel, in front of the Harvard Mountaineering Cabin and next to the forest service snow cat. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)
Saturday morning a couple weeks ago, I headed up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail from Pinkham Notch. The sky was overcast and the temperatures were mild, but the day would gradually clear with winds increasing and the temperature dropping.
That didn’t stop back-country skiers from going to the ravine and later skiing down the John Sherburne Ski Trail back to Pinkham. When I arrived at AMC Pinkham Notch Camp around 9:30 a.m., the parking lot was almost full, and when I returned later, cars were parked out on the road.
I enjoyed talking to the wide variety of skiers as they skinned up the trail. Occasionally, I’d meet someone without skis on, and an ice ax attached to their pack. They were headed for the Winter Lion Head Trail and trying for the summit. But most turned back later after encountering increasing cold winds above timberline.
Thinking about it, I decided to change my itinerary as I hiked. Instead of going to Hermit Lake in Tuckerman Ravine and possibly above that to the bowl, where the winds were picking up, I decided to leave the lower Tuckerman Ravine Trail in 1.7 miles and take a right on the Huntington Ravine Fire Road, and walk about three quarters of a mile to the Harvard Mountaneering Cabin. I would have my PB sandwich inside, talk to the caretaker and possibly have something interesting to write a column about.
I was still hiking up the Tuck Trail with a hiker from Portsmouth when the big forest service Snowcat approached us from below. We had to get off the trail into the deep snow as it went by. With all the new snow, the trail was especially narrow.
Soon, we reached the Huntington Ravine Fire Road on the right and saw that the Snowcat had gone that way instead of continuing towards Tuckerman.
It was a pleasant flat walk in the evergreen forest beneath the steep upper mountain to the Harvard Cabin, an old cabin tucked in the woods. As I approached, I saw that the forest service Snowcat was pulled up next to the cabin.
I walked up to it. There, I met the Harvard Cabin caretaker Jimmy Riopel and two U.S. Forest Service Snow Rangers: Patrick Scanlon and Rob Benton.
The Snow Rangers had brought up a couple propane tanks for cooking fuel at the cabin.
They were very friendly, and Scanlon explained that they work cooperatively with the Harvard Cabin, not only in this manner, but in keeping an eye on the ravines and on rescues. I snapped a photo of the three of them, then asked Riopel if I could go in the cabin and have lunch. He responded in the positive as he continued to secure the propane tanks.
I pulled the latch string and entered the shady interior of the cabin. I had been there many times since the mid-1960s. Unlike many places, not much had changed. That was good.
The old table stood by the far windows where it had always been. The small but outstanding mountaineering library was on the wall. Beyond the cooking burners used by both the caretaker and guests, the caretaker’s food shelf was secured from rodents behind wire fencing.
A communication radio was in a box on the wall. A wooden ladder by the door led up to the wide poop deck where guests laid out their pads and sleeping bags, and the caretaker’s private space was at one end behind a wall.
The Harvard Mountaineering cabin is open for guests from Dec. 1 to April 1. It is run by the Harvard Mountaineering Club, and not funded by the University. Back in the early days it was pretty much used for ice climbing in Huntington Ravine, through today back-country skiers and winter hikers also stay there to take advantage of the setting.
Inside the cabin can accommodate 16 people, and there are also tent sites. Reservations can be made through the AMC at Pinkham Notch Camp.
Soon, Riopel came in the cabin. He was heading out soon with the Snow Rangers to dig some test pits to assess the avalanche conditions.
We had a few minutes to talk. He is an experienced ski mountaineer and is sharpening his ice climbing skills. He said that in the early winter season this year, Huntington ravine had the best ice in New England, bringing guests from all over to stay at the cabin and climb.
Every day at 5 p.m., he has a radio call with Pinkham Notch Camp to check in and update reservations. He also carries a forest service radio in the field for safety and rescue operations.
“My big thing is safety,” he said. “The 10 Hiking Essentials (nps.gov/articles/10essentials.htm) are mandatory in this environment, and on some days it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have a full overnight kit with you.”
Before heading out he reminded me to make sure the latch was secure on the door. “The pine martins can wreck havoc,” he said.
Pine martins. To me they are a symbol of wildness. The Harvard Cabin is in such a spot.
