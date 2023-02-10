2-11-2023 Parsons-Harvard Mountaineering Cabin

From left: Mount Washington Snow Rangers Patrick Scanlon and Rob Benton with Harvard Cabin caretaker Jimmy Riopel, in front of the Harvard Mountaineering Cabin and next to the forest service snow cat. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

Saturday morning a couple weeks ago, I headed up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail from Pinkham Notch. The sky was overcast and the temperatures were mild, but the day would gradually clear with winds increasing and the temperature dropping.

That didn’t stop back-country skiers from going to the ravine and later skiing down the John Sherburne Ski Trail back to Pinkham. When I arrived at AMC Pinkham Notch Camp around 9:30 a.m., the parking lot was almost full, and when I returned later, cars were parked out on the road.

