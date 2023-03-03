I didn’t get my snowshoes out until January, and now need them all the time. What a great way to travel on mountain trails.
My first pair of snowshoes, which I still have, are ash and rawhide and were made by Treffle Boldoc of Conway. Their design called “modified bearpaws,” he developed himself after visiting the Indians of Hudson Bay, Canada.
He bent the ash and assembled them in his private basement workshop next to his variety store at the start of the Kancanagus Highway in Conway. Once assembled, his Pemobscot friend Fred Ranco, who lived on Dugway Road in Conway, would lace them with rawhide and then they were dipped in shellac.
We all had a pair, including his neighbor, the artist Bob Gordon. I find it hard to remember how we climbed a steep trail with them, as they had no spikes underneath.
As snowshoe designs developed, I had a pair of Sherpa snowshoes, then Tubbs, and now, like a lot of hikers, a pair of MSR snowshoes. My first pair of those were red, and I jokingly called them Ronald McDonald shoes.
Now I have a basic gray pair of MSR snowshoes and I love them. I used them this past Monday on a hike to Big Rock Cave in Tamworth.
Big Rock Cave is a unique spot in the Sandwich Range Wilderness. It is a jumble of house boulders with angular “caves” beneath. It is reached by the 1.6-mile Big Rock Cave Trail, which ascends over a low peak called Mount Mexico, and then down the other side to the cave.
Six of us met at the trail head on Monday afternoon. To get there from the four corners in Tamworth village, we took a right on 113A and in about 6 miles pulled off on the left into the parking spot for the Brook Path, which starts on the same side of the road (if you reach the little white church, you have gone to far).
Across the street is a driveway that continues past a house to a trail junction. The Cabin Trail goes left and the Big Rock Cave Trail goes right.
We attached our snowshoes by the road and headed. We were Mark and Theresa Fournier; Bruce and Pam Andruskiewicz; and myself from Tamworth. At the last minute, I had invited friend Donna Atkins of Jackson, and she had driven down to meet us.
At the trail junction we saw that hikers had snowshoed the Big Rock Cave Trail before is, easing our efforts considerably. In the White Mountains, this is a common occurrence if you wait a few days. There was a couple inches of new snow on the ground from the nigh before, giving us the pleasure of fresh walking.
The trail up and over Mount Mexico went on and on. Yet, there is a strong sense of place there, and we all felt it. Pam Andruskiewicz, who is versed in the Japanese art of Forest Bathing, said of the leafless forest: “The woods are beautiful here.”
Finally, we reached the high point of the trail and headed down a steeper trail towards the cave. There were a couple places to sit down and slide.
We reached the cave, where there is a dark entrance beneath it. I sat for a drink and energy bar. There was a playful atmosphere. Big Rock Cave is a great place to bring kids, and there was still a kid in each of us. Pam climbed up behind the cave and peeked over the top at us. Donna, who is a professional photographer, snapped photos.
Through the trees immediately to the north, rose Mount Paugus. I mentioned that the house sized boulders of Big Rock Cave fell from the south slopes of Mount Paugus as the last glacier retreated, and frost action loosened rock there. They slid down to their present location on a remaining slope of ice.
It was chilly, and often a way for a group to counteract that while stationary on a hike is with humor. We gathered for a photo at the cave entrance, and burst into spontaneous laughter while Donna took the picture.
