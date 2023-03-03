3-3-2023 Parsons-Big Rock Cave

A happy group at Big Rock Cave. (DONNA ATKINS PHOTO)

I didn’t get my snowshoes out until January, and now need them all the time. What a great way to travel on mountain trails.

My first pair of snowshoes, which I still have, are ash and rawhide and were made by Treffle Boldoc of Conway. Their design called “modified bearpaws,” he developed himself after visiting the Indians of Hudson Bay, Canada.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.