5-20-2023 Parsons-Bridal Veil Falls

Water streams down the wide, smooth ledge at Bridal Veil Falls in Franconia. (DONNA ATKINS PHOTO)

In a column a couple weeks ago, I suggested Bridal Veil Falls in Franconia as a great waterfall to visit.

For those of us in the Mount Washington Valley, it offers a nice day excursion to the western side of the mountains, seeing new places and doing a substantial yet fairly easy 2.5-miles walk to your objective. Then a stop in Franconia village afterward for an ice cream.

