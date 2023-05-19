In a column a couple weeks ago, I suggested Bridal Veil Falls in Franconia as a great waterfall to visit.
For those of us in the Mount Washington Valley, it offers a nice day excursion to the western side of the mountains, seeing new places and doing a substantial yet fairly easy 2.5-miles walk to your objective. Then a stop in Franconia village afterward for an ice cream.
I had been wanting to go there for years. What made it more mysterious was that it was a favorite place of the son of a good friend. He visited it a few times, taking photographs. He died in an avalanche in Montana, and later his mother made a pilgrimage to the falls.
Anyway, one day I just decided to go there, and picked up another friend — Donna Atkins of Glen — on the way. We headed west on Route 302. In Twin Mountain, we continued west on Route 3, later took a right on Route 141 into Franconia village and then south on Route 116 through pastoral countryside to dirt Coppermine Road on the left, soon parking at the trail parking lot.
It was about 54 miles from Conway, but a nice drive. A surprise dusting of new snow capped Mount Washington as we passed Breton Woods, but not the other Presidentials.
Bridal Veil Falls is a spectacular multi-level waterfall located on a brook that descends the steep west side of both Cannon mountain and the Kinsman Ridge. The gentle 2.5-mile Coppermine Trail reaches it, following Coppermine Brook for much of the way, and passing the White Mountain National Forest’s Coppermine Shelter just before the falls.
Like any notable landmark, the falls have memories for those who have been there, or like my friend, her son. It also has a unique history. In 1939, the movie star Bette Davis had completed two films for Warner Brothers and came east to Franconia for a rest, staying at an inn called Pecketts-on-Sugar Hill.
The assistant manager was an Arthur Farnsworth. A fondness quickly grew between the movie star and Farnsworth. Once, they were both in a hiking party to Bridal Veil Falls. Davis strayed from the group, hoping that Farnsworth would rescue her. He did.
In 1940 they married. It was her second marriage. Davis had another love in Franconia: an old house called Butternut that she bought from Pecketts and restored. Three years after her marriage, Farnsworth tragically fell down the steps at Butternut, fractured his scull and died. Davis mourned. Later, she said that if their marriage had continued, “It would have worked. He was never jealous of my fame.”
There was a rumor among locals that she pushed him down the stairs in a rage. Though highly unlikely, she did have those “eyes.”
She had a plaque made and set in a boulder off the Coppermine Trail that reads “In Memorium to Arthur Farnsworth, Keeper of Stray Ladies. Picketts, 1939. Presented by a Grateful One.”
Donna and I started on the trail, which is a road first. Soon we took a left off the road onto the wide trail. In a mile, the trail joined Coppermine Brook, and its pleasant company remained with us the rest of the way, sometimes as a cascade or pool.
The plaque for Farnsworth is located below the trail by the brook, on a flat platform of land above the brook. There is no sign or spur path to it. I knew there was a plaque before our hike, but wasn’t aware of its location, and we missed it.
Part of what makes Bridal Veil Falls special is that you have to earn it by hiking the 2.5 miles to it. The trail rose gently and, finally, I spotted the Coppermine Shelter ahead. Many initials stood out on its stained wood.
We continued the short way to the falls. The first sight of it was striking. Above a pool next to us, water streamed down a wide smooth ledge. Far above, a narrow cascade spilled dramatically over a cliff. There is a big dimension to this waterfall.
We teetered over some rocks in the pool using trekking poles, and scrambled up to a well worn lookout directly above the water streaming over the smooth ledges. It was a great lunch spot in the sun. The upper cascade was still quite a way above us. It was spring high water at Bridal Veil Falls.
