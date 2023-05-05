What people see in the world reflects their own nature. Appreciating a river tumbling over boulders or a waterfall, may outwardly reflect what is happening in our own bodies — blood constantly in motion. Our static vision of ourselves and the world is an illusion.
I love rivers, and in high water they are especially hypnotic. Waterfalls offer a place to stop and linger and experience the power of water, of which we are also made.
Obviously, this weekend is a good one to take a hike to a waterfall or a trail along a river.
I haven’t traveled far from Tamworth this week, but did get out with a friend on the Brook Path to Locke Falls. To get there from the four corners in Tamworth village, bear right on 113A.
In 6.2 miles, pull left into the parking lot for the Brook Path. It is across the road from the sign for the Cabin trail and 0.5 miles before the white Wonalancet Chapel.
The trail winds down Wonalancet Brook, crosses a snowmobile bridge, ascends briefly on the snowmobile trail and bears left on the trail. It passes the remains of a wooden dam used for hydroelectric locally, and after a steep descent, reaches Locke Falls. When we went this week, a few days after the heavy rain, the entire brook was spectacular, and especially Locke Falls.
Here are a few other suggestions for waterfalls to visit this weekend. Arethusa Falls is not the highest falls in New Hampshire as I thought. Evidently, Dryad Falls in the Mahoosucs has that designation. However, Arethusa Fall’s 200-foot drop is steeper and arguably the most spectacular, and easily accessed by road and a 1.5-mile trail.
To get there, travel 11 miles north of Bartlett village on Route 302. Just past the Crawford Notch State park entrance sign on the right, turn left into a large parking lot. Park, walk up the access road to the railroad tracks, and take the trail across the tracks.
A nice diversion is taking the Bemis Brook Trail in 0.1 miles up the trail and rejoining the Arethusa Falls Trail in 0.5 miles.
After the next junction, take a left down to Arethusa Falls. Caution is needed on the smooth ledges below the falls, where carelessness can result in sprains.
I admit I can’t remember the last time I was at Ripley Falls. This 100-foot falls is located further up Route 302. Leaving the parking lot for Arethusa Falls, bear left toward Crawford Notch.
Soon, there is a long straightaway, and the highway bears left. The next road on the left is to the old Wiley House Station Site. Drive up it to the end. Park, and start up the Ethan Pond Trail.
In 0.2 miles, take the Arethusa-Ripley Falls Trail to the left down to Ripley Falls. Unlike the Arethusa Falls Trail, this one goes to the top of Ripley Falls. Extreme caution is needed there because of wet ledges.
I’m tempted to bypass talking about Champney Falls. There are two stream crossings on the trail now that might be a challenge in the highwater. But it’s such a prominent waterfall I will mention it.
To get there, drive out the Kancamagus Highway from Conway 10.5 miles to the Champney Falls Trail parking lot on the left. In a half mile the trail reaches the first water crossing, so you will know if you can proceed. There is another soon after.
In 1.4 miles, the Champney Falls Loop bears left to the falls. Champney Falls is a wide waterfall adjacent to the trail, and Pitcher Falls is in a small canyon beyond it. In lower water, it’s possible to walk beneath Champney Falls over to Pitcher Falls, but now use caution.
I’ll end with an easy walk from the AMC Pinkham Notch Camp. This is located on Route 16 in Pinkham Notch, north of Jackson. The watefall is off the Tuckerman Ravine Trail, which starts next to the Trading Post there. It’s ski season in Tuckerman Ravine, so parking may be a challenge, especially on the weekend. But usually a spot can be found.
Start up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail. In 0.3 miles, you cross a bridge over the Cutler River. Around the next corner and up a grade, a side path leads to a lookout over Crystal Cascades. For many familiar with Mount Washington, Crystal Cascades is an integral part of the experience. It changes in character every month, sometimes locked almost completely in ice, in noisy flood, or a trickle. Enjoy it, and be sure to visit the Trading Post at AMC Pinkham Notch Camp while you are there.
Oh, and don’t forget Bridle Veil Falls in Franconia. It’s a flat 2.5 miles in and quite impressive. For directions, look up the Coppermine Brook Trail in the AMC White Mountain Guide.
