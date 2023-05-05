5-6-2023 Parsons-Locke Falls

Locke Falls on the Brook Path, Wonalancet. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

What people see in the world reflects their own nature. Appreciating a river tumbling over boulders or a waterfall, may outwardly reflect what is happening in our own bodies — blood constantly in motion. Our static vision of ourselves and the world is an illusion.

I love rivers, and in high water they are especially hypnotic. Waterfalls offer a place to stop and linger and experience the power of water, of which we are also made.

