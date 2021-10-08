Mount Israel (2,630 feet) in Sandwich was climbed by many hikers in the past, is climbed by many in the present and will be climbed by many in the future. As I neared the summit in the late afternoon this past Tuesday and looked down at tree roots on the trail in the shady evergreen forest, I was aware of the longevity of the mountain compared to those who hike it.
It was not a sad feeling, but just the acknowledgment of natural process. Joy is also an integral part of natural process, and was part of my hike that day — the simple joy of movement up a mountain.
I had started up the 2.1-mile Wentworth Trail from Mead Base in mid-afternoon, and the October light was maturing as I neared the partially open summit. I had stopped earlier at the first lookout ledge 1.5 miles from the start of the trail.
The view out over Squam Lake was great, and I soaked in the warm direct sunlight after the walk in the cool shady woods on the lower trail. That recharged me for the last half-mile over more gentle ground to the top.
Mount Israel was named for Israel Gilman, one of the first settlers in the fertile intervale below. At the base of the trail is the historical Smith farmhouse, maintained today by the Friends of Mead Base Conservation Center. Parking is limited below the farmhouse.
Mount Israel is the home mountain for the Sandwich hiking group called “Over the Hill Hikers.” Members of the group have ranged far and wide in the New Hampshire mountains, and a past leader of the group compiled the list of mountains called “52 with a View” that is so popular today.
But on this beautiful day, I was hiking up their home mountain. The first 1.5 miles of the Wentworth Trail is consistently uphill. Above that, when I continued beyond the first lookout, I enjoyed the more gentle ground along the ridgetop through the moist conifer forest.
In the winter I have seen many snowshoe hare tracks on that section. In the warmer months, there is a moist coolness there, and many roots to negotiate.
This week mushrooms reigned, and I passed many clusters of what looked like honey mushrooms.
I climbed up a ledge and out to the great view north across the valley toward the long ridge of Sandwich Dome. Its bulk is always impressive and on Tuesday the foliage on its flanks was not quite at peak.
The ridgetop trail dropped to a saddle and traversed pleasant open ledges. Then I passed the junction with the Mead Trail, which drops down the north side of the mountain to the Guinea Pond Trail.
Just beyond that, I climbed the ledges to the summit cairn and sat to admire the northerly view, spreading from west to east.
The sky was interesting that day. It had been a mostly cloudy forecast, yet there was ample sunlight as well as ample clouds.
Looking northeast toward Mount Passaconaway and Mount Paugus in the Sandwich Range, the slopes were mottled with sunlight and shade. But looking west there was a big patch of overcast sky, with sun leaking in on its edges.
After an ample sit, I headed back down the way I had come.
