I like going back to trails that I have done for years. An added bonus is bringing friends there for the first time. Last Sunday, four of us did the 1.8-mile Ledges Trail on Pleasant Mountain (2,006 feet), located in Denmark and Bridgton, Maine.
“How would you guys like to go to Pleasant Mountain?” I had asked friend Pam Andruskiewicz of Tamworth that morning. She asked her husband, Bruce, and they picked me up an hour later. Their Black lab named Cora was with them.
“Amy Koester wants to come, too,” Pam said, and we picked her up in the village.
All three were experienced hikers who liked going to new trails on new mountains.
In Conway, we picked up Route 302, drove past Fryeburg, Maine, continued east and after the Bridgton town line turned right on Mountain Road. Soon, we passed the busy ski area on Pleasant Mountain, and I was surprised to see they had changed their name back to Pleasant Mountain Ski Area from Shawnee Peak. Evidently many Mainers had been pushing for that for years, and I was glad to see it.
In 3.3 miles on Mountain Road, we pulled into the Ledges Trail parking lot on the left. As we pulled in, we could see that the Ledges Trail across the street was packed down well. Snowshoes weren’t needed.
We packed up, donned microspikes and headed up the trail of packed down powder snow. The trail followed an old woods road for a while, then switch-backed up a steady slope to the first lookout in 1.1 miles.
In the past, I had seen the southern view from the first lookout in many moods. It is a classic southwestern vista over Moose Pond and Denmark, and rolling hills and ponds beyond.
On Sunday, there was a storm coming. There was an ominous dark cloud bank in the west. We had driven out from under it earlier on the drive over. There was still an occasional flash of sunlight where we were, but it would be overcast soon.
The Ledges Trail is very popular and for good reason. The next section after the lookout swings around to the right on granite ledge, now snow covered, with great views to the south and west, then heads north towards the summit on a steady slope.
I thought of many friends I had been there with over the years.
Visible from the trail just to the west beyond a deep ravine is the southwest summit (1,900 feet) of Pleasant Mountain. On top are two radio towers. The Southwest Ridge Trail passes by there. It is a longer 3-mile ridge walk to the summit that way, but well worth it.
We soon passed the junction with the Southwest Ridge Trail where it connects with the Ledges Trail for the last 0.2 miles to the top. Then we passed the two small radio relay buildings in the woods just below the top and could see the tall fire tower through trees ahead.
We arrived, and slowly walked to the left down to a big ledge and sat for lunch. It was chilly and overcast, but we lingered.
The view north and west from the summit is limitless. Below us, the wide Kezar Pond was briefly lit by sun. Mount Washington on the horizon was obscured by clouds. But the feeling of great space prevailed.
In a summit snow drift, Pam and Amy dropped simultaneously and made snow angels, as Cora licked their faces. Then, we headed down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.