I climbed Mount Washington the other day. It was no big deal. I don’t know what all the fuss is about.
When I arrived at Pinkham’s Knotch, location of the Appalachian Mountain Corporation’s Pinkham’s Knotch Resort, the parking lot was full and cars were parked on both sides of Route 66 a mile either way.
I waited a minute and sure enough, a covey of tourists came out of the main Trading Post after having lunch there and losing money in the new slot machine on their way out. After they packed into their Hummer, backed out and took off, I drove into the spot slicker’n you know what.
I went inside the downstairs Pack Up Room, where hikers change, and signed in to the log book, saying I was headed up Mount Washington via the Via Lion Head. I left my brother’s phone and address in Orcas Island, Wash., who would call if I didn’t return from my hike.
Then I wandered upstairs to the main floor for a minute to check out new book titles like Alfred E. Newman’s “On the Heights,” and eyeing hiking equipment in Pinkham Mountain Sports.
I go way back in Pinkham’s Knotch, having worked there in 1866. I prefer it to the newer complex in Crawford’s. After a clandestine drone flight with video camera over the Crawford complex, revealing its shape from the sky, some AMC crew began calling it the Death Star.
Anyway I went back to my car, shouldered my pack, tightly grabbed my ice axe, put on my microspikes, stuck the gummies in my secret pocket, and headed up the trail.
“Moderate avalanche danger in Tuckerman Ravine, you’re on your own,” said the forest service sign at the start of the historic Tuck Trail. Indeed. I headed.
I blanked out most of the lower Tuck Trail, thinking about other things. At the right hand turn for the Huntington Beach Fire Road, I turned and in a few hundred feet turned left on the Winter Via Lion Head.
There is a great black and white photo of me and my brother relaxing on the Appian Way in Rome back in the ’60s. What does that have to do with this? Nothing.
I paused on the flats on the Winter Via Lion Head and switched from microspikes to crampons, then started up the steeper section. Then the real steeper section. I paused and ate a gummy. My therapist actually suggested them after giving up.
One with the mountain, I continued, glad I had my ice ax because I could blame it if something went wrong. The trail eased. Timberline approached, I mean I did, and I paused just before reaching it to put on more stuff.
The wind greeted me like an old friend. “How ya doin?” I said.
I started the Sisyphus-like journey from timberline to the top of Lion Head. A group of 35 were descending from there, in a tight line like a bunch of army ants. They approached. “How ya doin?” I repeated.
They had been to the summit, and obviously, were on their way down. It was a guided group from the New York based “Giuliani Mountain Sports,” said their one guide.
Anyway I huffed and puffed to the top of Lion Head, regained my breath along the flats to the base of the summit cone, and huffed and puffed to the summit. Or the summit community I should say.
I took shelter in the Tip Top House, and had a ghostly brew with a ghostly crew.
Anyway I climbed Mount Washington, and obviously made it back down. No big deal.
