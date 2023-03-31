4-1-2023 Parsons-April Fools

This shadow followed me all the way up Mount Washington. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

I climbed Mount Washington the other day. It was no big deal. I don’t know what all the fuss is about.

When I arrived at Pinkham’s Knotch, location of the Appalachian Mountain Corporation’s Pinkham’s Knotch Resort, the parking lot was full and cars were parked on both sides of Route 66 a mile either way.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.