Sometimes, the time is right for a hike despite what day it is. On the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend, I climbed Mount Chocorua. I knew the summit would be crowded but I left early and didn’t plan to spend a lot of on time top.
When I got to the parking lot at the end of Paugus Mill Road in Tamworth at about 7:30 a.m. there were 15 cars already there. It was in the midst of the stay at home order, and cabin fever was at a high pitch. There were cars from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and New York. I only lived 15 minutes away, but did I deserve to be there more than they did?
I knew I would have a quiet uphill hike because I was taking the Beeline Trail toward the top. Most people from that parking lot go up the Liberty Trail or the Brook Trail.
I took the flat Bolles Trail on the old road and in 2 miles bore right up the Beeline Trail. It gradually followed a gentle ravine up next to a brook. I meet two separate hikers on their way down. The first said that there were quite a few people already on top. Some like him had got there during the sunrise.
I met the second descending hiker further up. He said he had been on top during a quiet gap in hikers coming up the most popular trails — the Piper Trail and Champney Falls Trail.
I reached the Brook Trail and continued upward on it, enjoying the steep scramble in on spot and catching my first outward views west. The long rock summit was just ahead, and I followed the trail along its base and did the final scramble out of stunted spruce to the long spacious summit ridge of pale granite.
It was windless. There were probably about 10 people on the summit when I got there at 9:30 a.m. There was plenty of room for distancing, except one party of five hogged the actual small summit block. I had been on it many times before and didn’t need to go there.
I sat on the ridgetop for a moment before looking for an out-of-the-way place to snack on the east side. But another couple arrived at the top, and I recognized one as an old Mount Washington Valley friend.
It was unlikely that we both would be on top of Mount Chocorua at the same time on a crowded Memorial Day weekend. He was a climbing guide. He had free time because of the pandemic, so he was doing a lot of hiking and bushwhacking.
As for me, I got tired of looking up at Mount Chocorua from Tamworth without climbing it for quite a while, and this was the day, despite the crowds.
It was a fun reunion, and we talked about getting out climbing together.
A steady flow of people were arriving. Literally no one was wearing a mask, though the air moved and people stuck with their groups and stayed mostly apart. I got the urge to head, bid adieu and strolled down the long summit ridge to its south end and scrambled back down to the trails.
On the steep Brook Trail, I passed a large group, spread out and descending slowly. I took a right on the Beeline, and was by myself the rest of the way down.
Hike popular mountains on weekdays this summer if you can.
