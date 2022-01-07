When you live close to a mountain and you are a hiker, it is an opportunity. The mountain can play an important role in your fitness and well-being that lasts for years.
This is the case of JoAnn Murphy and Green Mountain (1,884 feet) in Effingham. Murphy lives on Hobbs Road on the south side of Green Mountain, a short distance from the attractive 1.4 mile Dearborn Trail up Green Mountain.
Murphy was a good friend of the late Bob Gordon of Conway, my own hiking buddy for many years. I snowshoed the Dearborn Trail with Gordon and Murphy about five years ago up the Dearborn Trail. There was a half foot of new snow and we took turns leading. Near the summit, the bright sun lit up the forest. From the top platform below the cab on the summit fire tower, we could see a bright ribbon of the Atlantic Ocean.
Murphy has had an active hiking life over the years, finishing the 48 New Hampshire 4,000 footers and the 67 highest peaks in New England. She started hiking up Green Mountain in 2001 when she did a loop hike with friends up the Dearborn trail and down the 1.8-mile Libby Trail, which is a rough road up the mountain used by the fire wardens to ATV to the top.
That hike inspired her to set a goal of 100 hikes up Green Mountain, and she has been doing a few each year. She planned to finish on New Year’s Day 2022.
A couple weeks ago, it was getting down to the wire for her New Year’s finish. She had completed 98, and asked if I wanted to come on her 99th hike. I said sure. Because of snow conditions, instead of doing the loop we decided to do the Libby Trail up and down.
I had been up the Highwatch Trail on Green Mountain many times. In fact it was the first mountain trail I climbed as a kid with my parents and brother. Recently I have been up the Dearborn Trail half a dozen times, but never the Libby Trail.
We drove around to the Libby Road, parked at the trailhead, donned microspikes and started up the road that is the Libby Trail. There was a thin layer of ice on top of 2 inches of powder, so each step was a crunch down.
Still it was a beautiful day, and it was fun to hike with Murphy. Inevitably, we mentioned anecdotes and activities we had done with Bob Gordon. We had both lived in the valley a long time and made connections about people we knew. We talked about past hiking adventures.
Because of the snow conditions it was an effort, and we were glad to finally pass the Warden’s cabin just below the summit fire tower. Up on the tower there was a cold wind and clouds obscuring the view, but Murphy flashed a smile and gave a thumbs up on her 99th hike. We didn’t linger long at the picnic table below. The walk down was pleasant in the sun.
Murphy had invited me on her 100th hike but I wasn’t able to make it. On a drizzly New Year’s Day 2022, she climbed Green Mountain. Along with her were three friends: Alan Crabtree, who is longtime leader of the Denmark Mountain Hikers, a group that Murphy has hiked with many times; New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands ranger Thomas Trask, who is the new fire lookout ranger assigned to Green Mountain; and her hiking friend Gail Murphy Tebbetts.
All were aware of the special nature of this hike for Murphy. In fact, Thomas Trask had gotten special permission from the Division of Forests and Lands to let Murphy (and Murphy alone) into the cab on top of the fire tower, and give her a tour.
Back down at the picnic table below the tower, Alan Crabtree popped open a bottle of champagne and they toasted her success. Trask gave her some commemorative gifts, including a N.H. Division of Forest and Lands mug.
They made it back to the bottom before a light rain started.
Later, I congratulated her on her success. I was glad to accompany her on her 99th hike, and hope she keeps climbing Green Mountain.
