In 2019, Robert Averill of Shelburne, Mass., had his large format book “In Search of Amos Clough” printed by Brayshaw Printing of Warner. It was done with high resolution photos and offset printing. It is a truly unique book, and there may not be another like it.
In it, he describes in chronological order the life and work of a young man from Warren. Born in 1833, Amos Clough would teach himself to become a landscape photographer and producer of “stereoscopic views,” a very popular and valid art form at the time.
A special camera with two lenses was used to create images of a scene, and these were developed and placed side by side and looked at through a viewer to produce a 3D image.
In Averill’s book there are many of these double images taken by Clough and other photographers of the time. The book comes with a separate paper and plastic 3D viewer. It is a unique reading and visual experience.
There are a number of things that make the story of Clough unique, and how this is relevant as a book review in a column about the mountains. In 1869, he spent two winter months on the summit of Mount Moosilukee (4,802 feet) with geology professor Joshua Huntington, staying in the Summit House. They were the first to do so.
Being from Warren just below it, Clough was familiar with mountain. His role was to photograph. He was also a prolific writer with a unique style from that time, and his Mount Moosilaukee winter journal is included in Averill’s book.
In In 1870-1871, he was a member of the Mount Washington Winter Expedition, a five member group which spent the winter on the mountain, again the first group to do so. Among the group was the state geologist C.H.Hitchcock, Joshua Huntington, and fellow photographer H.A. Kimball whom Clough would go into business with later.
The challenges of photography on the winter summit, of the many steps in the “wet collodion process” of the time, were considerable, and Clough’s previous experience on Mount Moosilaukee was helpful.
The public was not familiar with what it was like on the bare summit of a winter mountain at the time. Their photos of the accumulation of rime and especially the unique formation of “ice feathers,” which are formed by super cooled cloud particles accumulating into the wind and creating a fantastic delicate array on buildings and rocks were new to the public, especially with the added bonus of 3D stereoscopic views.
The section of Averill’s book on Mount Washington includes commentary by both Clough and Kimball on photography, Huntington on weather and more. Especially exciting was the account by Kimball of their ascent of the mountain in November, 1870. It was an epic journey, first getting to Marshfield Station at the base of the cog railroad, then starting up the mountain late at 2 p.m. on the cog tracks.
At Jacob’s Ladder a storm struck. Kimball almost died of hypothermia and exhaustion before reaching the summit, but made it thanks to the assistance of Clough. Ironically, later Clough died at 39, and Kimball lived to a ripe old age.
The significance of Clough’s participation, and how that early expedition was a foundation that eventually led to the founding of the Mount Washington Observatory in 1932, was recently expressed in a note of appreciation to Averill from Dr. Peter Crane, curator of the library at the Mount Washington Observatory.
“Clough in his own way was a kindred soul to the observers today, and your scholarship devoted to learning his story and your dedication to sharing that knowledge with the public is a worthy effort for which many will be grateful. Clough and his notable photographic achievements will live on thanks to your good work.”
More than an account of these two winter expeditions, the book is a chapter of life in that era. It follows Clough’s life in chronological order, his early life in Warren, becoming a photographer with the equipment of the time, his landscape photography in nearby Orford and Fairlee, Vt., then his adventures on the mountains. The last chapters are about his professional life and photography after his descent of Mount Washington and more.
Bob Averill is a retired dermatologist. He first encountered Amos Clough in a Warren cemetery in 1990 after climbing Moosilaukee. It took many years to gather the stereoscopic views, transcribe Clough’s journal and more. In 2019, he worked intensively to finish the book. This year is the 150th anniversary of the first Mount Washington Winter Expedition.
Averill generously gave a copy of his book to all the libraries in the state. It can currently be found at the Tamworth Library, Conway Public Library and the North Conway Library when it opens. Be sure to get the paper stereoscopic viewer when taking it out.
It is available for purchase for $75 at The Mountain Wanderer Map and Bookstore in Lincoln or contact Averill directly at rwaverill@gmail.com.
