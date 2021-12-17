It is interesting how a few words can enhance your concept of a place, even after you were there.
In 1917, naturalist Winthrop Packard, in his book “White Mountain Trails,” wrote a chapter entitled “Up Mount Jackson — The climb from Crawford’s through an enchanting forest.” I found this snippet in the book “4,000 Footers of the White Mountains,” by Smith and Dickerman.
I climbed Mount Jackson with Conway’s Diane Johnson and Chuck Cook two weeks ago. Did any of us see the steep and winding lower trail through dark hemlocks as enchanting? I guess we did. But the words were not there.
I tried to find Winthrop Packard’s chapter on Mount Jackson online but couldn’t. I did find a used copy of the book for sale for $75.
A trail to access both Mount Jackson and Mount Webster was cut in the 1890s for Crawford House guests, and was the forerunner to today’s Webster/Jackson Trail. But the place above Crawford Notch that Winthrop Packard encountered was different in many ways from what we encountered two weeks ago.
When we arrived at the top of the notch on a Sunday around 10:30 a.m., the parking lot across from the Webster/Jackson trailhead was full. We drove up to the Highland Center driveway and turned around.
We noticed that the parking lot for the Crawford Depot was closed. The AMC doesn’t plow it in the winter. Also, for those not staying at the Highland Center itself, day use parking there is $10.
But there were plenty of cars parked on the roadside by the Depot and along the southbound side of the highway. We joined them as close to the Webster/Jackson trailhead as we could.
Why so many cars? People were there for various hikes, including the ever-popular Mount Willard. A few might have been there for hiking the higher Mounts Tom, Field and Avalon. There were also quite a few ice climbers for Mount Willard. We also saw a few pedestrians with street shoes.
Anyway, they were certainly not all there for our trail, though Mount Jackson is a very popular 4,000-footer. At 4,052 feet and with a 2.6-mile trail to the summit, it is one of the easier 4,000-footers.
The vistas from the rock outcrop that is the summit are great on a clear day. On a day with high winds, it is a good pick as there is only a short distance to the top above the protective trees.
We put on microspikes at the car, walked across the highway and started up the trail. There were a few inches of snow, and the trail was packed down, and great for hiking with foot traction. Higher summits were in the clouds but were slowly rising and we hoped they would clear by the time we got to the top. There was no wind at the base or in the woods.
In 0.1 miles, we passed the spur to Elephant Head and in 0.6 mile the spur to Bugle Cliff, another viewpoint over the notch. But we kept going. We were late starting and began to meet descending hikers. They were all shapes and sizes, as were their occasional dogs.
One dog was a young Dalmatian with blue goggles on, and I told the owners it looked like a pilot. All it needed was a scarf. It occurred to me on this hike that, generally speaking, when I encounter people on a trail I don’t see them as strangers. It reminded me of the Dalai Lama frequently saying that he doesn’t believe in strangers. For him it is everywhere; for me, the one place this is true is on a mountain, where people have something profound in common. That I can relate to.
In 1.4 miles, we reached a fork in the trail. The Mount Webster Branch was straight, and the 1.2-mile Mount Jackson Branch was left. We took a left.
In the past, when I had climbed Mount Jackson in the winter, there was plenty of snow, and roots and rocks on the trail were completely covered. Although everything was covered with a thin layer of snow this time, we had to step around every rock. It was a lesson for next time, to do it later in the season.
As we neared the summit the snow-covered trees got smaller. The sun peeked out occasionally. We met a group of three college-aged girls and went with them to the top.
The last section was a scramble up and icy ledge. A cold wind blew. Alas, it had not cleared and the summit was surrounded by gray cloud, but that was OK. We sat beneath some stunted spruce for shelter and had lunch.
The descent was enjoyable. The lower section was steep and winding through an enchanting forest of hemlocks.
