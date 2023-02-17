View from Square Ledge

Near the top of Square Ledge in Pinkham Notch, the Gulf of Slides and Boott Spur can be seen in the distance. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

A couple of the landmarks of Pinkham Notch are Square Ledge and Lost Pond. Square Ledge (2,419 feet) is a pleasant rectangular ledge on the lower slopes of Wildcat Mountain, directly across the street from the Appalachian Mountain Club Pinkham Notch Camp. The small Lost Pond is located a little south on the same slope in a small north/south glacially carved depression.

Both are accessed by trails, and offer great views of Mount Washington. In Section 9 of the new AMC White Mountain Guide they are the first two mentioned in Suggested Hikes. It says the half-mile Square Ledge Trail is “fairly rugged and leads to a fine view of Mount Washington.” As for Lost Pond, “This is a pleasant spot, reachable by the 0.9-mile Lost Pond Trail — part of the Appalachian Trail — and has excellent views across the east face of Mount Washington.”

