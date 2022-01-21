I enjoy hiking with Conway residents Diane Johnson and Chuck Cook, and have done so for years. This week, we all felt the need to go beyond Mount Washington Valley, and decided to climb the 4.3-mile loop over Blueberry Mountain (1,781 feet) located in Maine just across the border from North Chatham.
The day started out cold and well-below zero. We decided to leave a little later than usual. It was a windless sunny day and by noon we were basking in the sun and eating lunch on a west facing ledge on Blueberry Mountain.
Earlier, we had driven up Route 113 from Fryeburg, Maine. In almost 19 miles, we turned right onto the dirt Stone House Road and drove in 1.1 miles to the parking lot just before the gate into the Stone House property. This property is privately owned and hikers are allowed on the trails.
The 1.1-miles drive in was interesting as the roadway had two deep ruts in the snow for tires. Diane’s vehicle had high clearance and we did fine, but cars with a lower suspension wouldn’t. We wondered what the road would be like after the forecasted storm.
At the parking lot, we shouldered our packs, put on traction, walked around the gate and continued in on the road. Fresh tire tracks indicated the caretaker of the Stone House property had driven in recently.
Soon, I was looking ahead pointedly to see if the White Cairn Trail on the left side of the road was packed down by previous hikers. It was. In 0.3 miles from the gate, we turned left on it and entered the woods.
As we walked up through the woods we were surprised just how little snow was on the trail. The coming storm was certainly needed.
Soon, we approached a steep rise that rose to the ridge of Blueberry Mountain. It was made up of ledge, broken rocks, snow, ice and scattered trees, and looked intimidating. However, the trail up it was well crafted stone steps. They were icy and we continued cautiously. It certainly would have been more difficult without foot traction, and Diane pondered what we had all done before microspikes.
It was a perfect combination: The challenge of climbing a few hundred feet of steep trail up to an easing grade and the unfolding view west across the Cold River valley to North and South Baldface and Mount Meader. A fire had once burned on the forehead of Blueberry Mountain and tall skeleton trees dotted the landscape around us.
By then, the sun beat down. It was such a contrast to the cold dawn. We sat on the ledge, ate lunch and admired the view.
When we continued I was ahead, and I paused at a striking view through the dead trees to Basin Pond and the Basin Rim across the valley. Later at home, I saw that Ralph Larrabee (1870-1935), an AMC member and prolific photographer had taken a photo of the same scene on Sept. 14, 1920. Then there were no dead trees from a fire and there were leaves on the trees.
From that point, it was a pleasure walking across the ridgetop. The White Cairn Trail merged with the Blueberry Ridge Trail for a short way, then met the Stone House Trail, which we would descend down the east side of the mountain. But first we took the Overlook Loop to the right out to another great lookout facing south. Below was the striking Shell Pond.
We completed the Overlook Loop back to the Stone House Trail and descended the mountain. But before walking out to the Stone House Road on the final leg of the hike, we made sure to visit the famous Rattlesnake Pool.
In the warm months, you have to visit Rattlesnake Pool to appreciate it. A stream falls down a chute into an oval shaped pool that is a deep emerald. It is a great place to swim and in my experience it is the coldest pool in the mountains. This week, there was a small pool of open water by the chute and the rest was frozen over.
We continued down the trail to the Stone House Road, where the welcome warm sun kept us company back to our car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.