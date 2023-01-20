Last Sunday on MLK weekend, I traveled up through Crawford Notch and climbed Mount Willard (2,800 feet), probably for the 30th time. I was recovering from a holiday cold, and wanted to be surrounded by the mountains, yet on a moderate hike. Mount Willard, with its great summit view and pleasant 1.6-mile trail is an old friend
I guess living in the quiet town of Tamworth I am not used to present day holiday crowds, and when I drove west up past the height of land after the notch, the hiker/climber parking lot on the left was full, and the left side of the highway after that was lined with cars all the way past the Crawford Depot and then, beyond the driveway for the Highland Center.
Of course, they were not all there to climb Mount Willard. Visitors above the notch also include ice climbers; hikers climbing Mounts Jackson, Tom, Field, and Avalon; and day visitors to the AMC Highland Center (avoiding the $10 parking fee if they park on the road).
The Crawford Depot, also known as the Macomber Family Information Center, was closed for the winter and the parking lot there was not plowed. But since I was late in arriving at 11 a.m., some people had left already and I pulled into an empty spot off the road next to the depot.
It was a beautiful day and I donned microspikes, shouldered my pack and headed across the railroad tracks to the Mount Willard Trail, which combines with the Avalon Trail for a few hundred feet.
Soon, I arrived at the trail junction and took a left on the Mount Willard Trail. It was packed down and icy in places. I soon began meeting descending hikers who had done an early hike. Part of their logic was likely to avoid the crowds as much as possible.
I admit, I enjoy meeting hikers on a trail. Trying to put that into words, “flow” comes to mind. I have hiked these White Mountain trails for so long, and meeting others who are also walking there, easily puts me in a place of empathy for them.
My face is easily read, and hikers see that I am happy being there and OK with meeting them. It is as if a conversation has already started. Of course, as a white-bearded old man I appear nonthreatening.
In the past, I didn’t think much about this. Recently, myself and 14 others took a course with Conway resident Diane Johnson in Mindful Based Stress Reduction using the work of Jon Kabat-Zinn. It was a great course. Johnson has given this course many times in the area, to groups in Wolfeboro, Tamworth and Conway, as well as in the schools.
In it, she mentions the power of the inner smile, how it can change your attitude and the attitude of others toward you. This got me thinking as I climbed Mount Willard, why my interaction with other hikers on the trail flowed easily.
I remembered another easy hike I did in the summer — Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness — perhaps the most popular hike in the state. On the descent, ascending groups often stopped to tell me their story. I must have been smiling.
Why am I bringing this up? A lot of local hikers pride themselves in avoiding crowded trails, including myself. A couple times I posted a picture on Facebook of the summit of Mount Willard. Both times someone reacted in dismay as to why I would go there. I like the hike, and I’m OK with a crowded trail once in a while.
I was a little less enthusiastic when I reached the summit. The view there is of Crawford Notch, and worthy of geology books. There was about 25 people there, and hiking groups had gathered together and remained apart. Rather than individuals on the trail, they were stationary groups, and I might as well have been at Hampton Beach. I went right on the summit ledge, and near the forest on the far right enjoyed my own company and a quiet lunch.
A few minutes after leaving the summit on the trail, a couple ice climbers approached me from below. They had climbed an ice gully on the east side of the mountain, had taken a climbers path to the main trail and were heading to the summit ledge to pause before heading down the trail.
“Did you come up that gully?” I asked. They said yes. “Well it's a zoo up here,” I said, and they laughed agreeably.
I'll go back to Mount Willard in the future. But I’ll give it a while.
