1-21-2023 Parsons-Mount Willard

The view from Mount Willard. (ED PARSON PHOTO)

Last Sunday on MLK weekend, I traveled up through Crawford Notch and climbed Mount Willard (2,800 feet), probably for the 30th time. I was recovering from a holiday cold, and wanted to be surrounded by the mountains, yet on a moderate hike. Mount Willard, with its great summit view and pleasant 1.6-mile trail is an old friend

I guess living in the quiet town of Tamworth I am not used to present day holiday crowds, and when I drove west up past the height of land after the notch, the hiker/climber parking lot on the left was full, and the left side of the highway after that was lined with cars all the way past the Crawford Depot and then, beyond the driveway for the Highland Center.

