Seen from the Boulder Loop Trail to the east, Mount Hedgehog (2,543 feet) might look like a curled up hedgehog at the foot of Mount Passaconaway. Getting closer to it on the Kancamangus Highway, the prickly dark spruce on its ridge top is visible.
To me, hiking Mount Hedgehog (2,532 feet) is returning to home ground. On Sunday this week, I returned to Mount Hedgehog with friends Pam and Bruce Andruskiewicz of Tamworth.
I’m not sure when I first did the 4.7-mile loop on the mountain called the UNH Trail or who was with me. It might have been the Conway artist Bob Gordon. Once he gave me a painting of the Mount Hedgehog summit scene, with Mount Passaconaway dominating the view. He had painted it before we met, probably 35 years ago, carrying a large easel to the summit.
I didn’t take any photos this past Sunday. I was busy talking I guess, so I’ve used a photo of Gordon’s painting for this column. The summit spruce have grown up a little since then, obscuring the lower slopes of Mount Passaconaway.
Sunday was beautiful partly cloudy day and a little brisk. Showers were forecast for mid-afternoon. We drove about 14.5 miles out the Kancamagus Highway from Conway and pulled into the parking lot for the UNH Trail on the left, across the highway from the Passaconaway Campground.
This is also the parking lot for Mount Potash (2,700 feet), another popular hike. The trail from the parking lot starts as the Downes Brook Trail. Trails to Mount Hedgehog and Mount Potash quickly branch off, and the trail continues, climbing six miles to the ridge between Mount Whiteface and Mount Tripyramid.
After a dozen feet on the Downes Brook Trail from the parking lot, we turned left on the UNH Trail towards Mount Hedgehog and climbed a short rise. At that point we needed to stop and put on microspikes as the old railroad bed ahead of us was solid ice, compressed from the many boots of winter.
I always enjoy walking on the flats at the start of a hike, giving my body a chance to say hello to exercise. In a quick 0.2 miles, we turned right at a junction and the grade gradually increased.
Patches of open ground alternated with ice on the trail. In 0.8 miles, we passed the loop junction and continued straight. Soon, we reached the short spur trail to Allen’s Ledge, a smooth dome of granite with a great view east over the Albany Intervale and Swift River valley.
Evidently, if you descend from the dome of Allen’s Ledge 30 yards on a spur trail, you reach a flat ledge with a more expansive view. We didn’t Sunday.
Allen’s Ledge was named for Jack Allen, who lived in the Albany Intervale in the late 1800s and early 1900s. He named the ledge for himself.
Continuing upward, patches of open ground were replaced by solid ice on the trail, enjoyable to climb with traction.
A cold wind picked up from the west through the trees. We thought that when we reached the summit, we wouldn’t be able to stay long. But the wind mysteriously died when we got there.
We turned right to the northern viewpoint first, then headed back to the southern viewpoint, and looked across to nearby Mount Passaconaway. This is the summit scene in Gordon’s painting.
After a snack we headed down the steep east side. When the last glacier passed this way, it smoothed out the west side of the mountain and plucked rocks from the east side. We descended over granite domes first and then dropped down and traversed beneath handsome cliffs, taking care on the ice.
We arrived at the East Ledges, the perfect lunch spot. Part of the Sandwich Range spread out in front of us. Looking south from there, the north side of Mount Passaconaway appears monolithic, and you can almost physically feel its presence.
From there, we took off our foot traction for a series of scenic granite domes on the trail, then put them on again entering the woods, for the 1.3-mile connector trail back to the loop junction. From there it felt like a short way back down to the railroad bed and our car.
When you climb Mount Hedgehog, you are approaching the heart of the mountains. You are in the middle of the Albany Intervale, and with the barrier of the Sandwich range to the south.
The next day, when I talked to my hiking friends, Pam and Bruce, who moved up here a few years ago, they were still feeling the wildness of it.
