Sometimes it feels like a mountain and pond have an especially strong harmony together.
Once while driving with a friend to Vermont on Route 25, we passed the trail to Webster Slide Mountain and Wachipauka Pond. These are located directly next to each other in the westernmost section of the White Mountain National Forest. On the map, their alignment with the road and each other interested me, and I meant to go back there and hike into them.
One day I went. It was a 56-mile drive from Tamworth, but was enjoyable and direct. From Plymouth I went west on Route 25 to the hamlet of Glencliff in the town of Warren, where the Appalachian Trail crosses the road.
I would hike 2 miles south on the Appalachian Trail to Wachipauka Pond, then climb a seldom used steep trail 0.7 miles up Webster Slide Mountain to the top of a steep slide directly overlooking the pond.
One reason I picked that morning was that the mountains were in and out of the clouds. I figured the pond would still be visible from the mountain directly above, and the clouds moving in and out would add to the mystery of the scene. I was right. I was treated with a full variety of misty forests, occasional patches of blue sky, and fragmentary sunlight.
An interesting aspect of this location is its history. Steve Smith’s book “Ponds and Lakes of the White Mountains” refers to the tome “The History of Warren,” by William Little, published in 1870, for some interesting highlights.
Wachipauka Pond was a stop off spot during colonial days. In 1712, Captain Thomas Baker and his rangers camped there on their way to destroy an Indian village at the confluence of the present day Baker River and the Pemigewasset River in Plymouth.
Forty years later, St. Francis Indians stopped there with their white captives on their way home to Canada after raiding Franklin.
In 1756 Roger’s Rangers stopped there on their way to a fight at Lake George, N.Y.
Settlers built a permanent camp there in 1767, naming the pond for one of their members, Paul Meader. Possibly, it didn’t revert to the Indian name until the 20th century.
As for the mountain, the origin of the name is attributed to a Mr. Webster who was hunting in the area with his dogs in the early days of the town of Warren. The dogs caught a scent and chased a moose across-country to the edge of the drop off on the summit above the pond. The dogs attacked, and the moose and one dog fell to their deaths.
I started walking at 8:30 a.m. It was a perfect foggy cool morning for hiking. The trail started gently, then climbed steadily up Wyatt Hill. Upon reaching the top it descended gradually to Wachipauka Pond. I took a spur trail out to the pond, where a breeze rippled the water and lily pads near the shore.
The spur trail continued a short way along the shore to a grassy point with a great perspective of the curved pond. I imagined what gatherings occurred here over the long years. Another spur brought me back uphill to a junction on the Appalachian Trail. I went across it and started up the 0.7-mile Webster Slide Trail.
I was glad to have shorts on as I climbed the rough trail with wet vegetation hanging inward. There was no need to stop in the cool moist conditions. The trail flattened, and I walked out to the former site of a Dartmouth Outing Club shelter set back from the drop off. The pond was visible below behind a few red pine. I wanted to get to the best view, and took a short spur to the left, then took care scrambling down a few yards between ledges to a good viewpoint.
Down below, the pond moved in and out of the fog. It was shaped like an Indian tomahawk, with a wide blade and handle. Like everything else on that lovely day hike, it seemed appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.