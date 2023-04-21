April 22 is a good day for Earth Day. The world of nature is literally coming alive. I have a friend who lives up in Balfast, Maine, and we text each other when we witness a species emerge in the spring. “Mourning cloak!” she texted me a couple weeks ago when she saw the first butterfly of spring.
Ritual is good. On Earth Day in 2018, I took my 9-year-old grandson Ridley and his uncle Isaac White to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s Leita Monroe Lucas Preserve.
The 64-acre preserve, located on the Conway/Chatham town line, offers both human history and natural beauty on a 1.1-mile loop trail.
It is a place people return to. After going there with Ridley and me, Isaac returned there with friends. After I wrote a column about it, my late hiking buddy, the artist Bob Gordon of Conway took his friend Charles Monaghan there. He returned a few times. I have taken a number of friends there, including my longtime hiking client and friend Carl Schildkraut of New York and friend Pam Andruskiewicz of Tamworth.
Recently thinking about a column for Earth Day — or should I say Earth Week — I thought it would be a good place to return to with Ridley, who is now 14 and taller than me. He lives in Fryeburg, Maine, and goes to the academy. This week he was on vacation.
On Wednesday, I picked him up at 11 a.m. and we headed out. There was plenty of time until his 4 p.m. baseball practice. It was his uncle’s day off, but he had been called into work.
To get to the preserve from Fryeburg, we turned next to the post office onto 113, crossed Weston’s bridge and the fields, took a right at the next junction, and after curving left went straight on Green Hill Road. 3.5 miles down Green Hill Road and just before Hurricane Mountain Road, we pulled left into the parking lot for the Leita Monroe Lucas Preserve.
The recent history of the property goes back to 1825 when Wentworth Hill and his wife, Arsenath, homesteaded there. Later, their son returned in the 1858 to continue the farming life.
Today, the cellar hole and stone walls of their farm are located a couple minutes up the trail.
Further up the trail are the cascades of a branch of Weeks Brook. Spring is a good time to go when you can catch these cascades in high water.
From there, the trail winds up next to the bubbling brook for a ways, then bears left up and over a ridge, and down the southern side of it to a unique clearing. In the early 1900s, a cottage was built there by well-known New York artist Thomas Wilmer Dewing.
He summered there a few years with his wife, Maria Oakey Dewing, also an artist. He was noted for painting society women, and sometimes portrayed them out in a summer meadow.
His well-known painting called “Hermit Thrush” portrays two young women obviously listening to a nearby bird in a meadow. His wife, whose skill may have transcended his, painted flowers in their gardens.
Many years later, the owner of the land, Barry Lucas, was rummaging around the ruins of the cabin and found a small portrait of a man painted by Thomas Dewing. It was a little stained and brown, but was retrieved and framed.
The property was given by him to the Upper Saco Valley Land trust in 2012, and named in memory of his wife.
At the cabin site today, remains of the brick chimney and a rusty wood stove stand over the small clearing. An oval stone wall around a flower/vegetable garden, now in weeds, marks where Maria Dewey painted. A brick patio and picnic table have recently been added so you can pause there and take it in.
From the parking lot Ridley and I started up the trail and soon passed the foundation of the old Hill farm, where there is a great historical interpretive sign. From there we took the right-hand loop trail and further on we heard the Weeks Brook cascades.
Reaching the brook, we bushwhacked a short way downstream to a beautiful series of rapids. The soft granite has been worn down and the water funneled through a chute, with a wide waterfall below.
Ascending back to the trail, we continued next to the bubbling brook. I pointed out to Ridley that Hurricane Mountain Road was hidden from sight across the brook and up a steep wooded rise to our right, and I had actually seen vehicles descending on it from the trail. But that had been a fleeting image and didn’t really detract from the attractive brook and location.
The trail turned left, left the brook and ascended to the high point of the loop, with a limited view of hills to the north, perhaps Mount Shaw. We began to descend, and passed the striking root system of an uprooted tree, with a number of sharp boulders attached and hanging from it.
Finally, we arrived at the old Dewing cabin site. Again another great interpretive sign filled us in on the history of the site.
We continued down the trail, passed the Hill farm site and reached the car. We headed to Fryeburg for a sub at Amato’s. I plan to return with Ridley to the Leita Monroe Lucas Preserve next year on Earth Week — hopefully with his uncle, as well. With the world they will inherit, any ritual that shows where man lived cooperatively with nature and acknowledges our place on the earth is important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.