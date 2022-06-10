“The alpine flowers are out.”
That’s a simple statement that causes many mountain enthusiasts to head above treeline in the White Mountains, especially in the Presidentials. Today, would be a good day to head up to the appropriately named Alpine Garden, located at about 5,000 feet on the east side of Mount Washington.
“The prime time to see the alpine flowers is from July 9 through 13,” said AMC research scientist Georgia Murray recently.
Murray is part of a team looking into the rate of climate change in the White Mountains, and how it effects alpine plants. Flowering time, temperature and other factors are monitored in the field and added to a data set that is currently being accumulated.
Such plants as alpine azalea, lapland rosebay and diapensia are common alpine plants that grow in the Presidentials from Mount Pierce in the south to the northern Presidentials. Others include mountain avens, Labrador tea and more.
Where did they come from? Many of these alpine plants were forced south from Labrador and Newfoundland by the Wisconsin Ice Sheet during the last ice age, and when it retreated back north, remained isolated above timberline in the New England mountains.
On a hiking trip to Newfoundland in the early 1990s, I saw them growing on the tundra there and felt right at home.
Murray said that usually Mount Pierce at the southern end of the Presidentials has blooming alpine plants the earliest. My friends who recently climbed Pierce verified that. The green mounded diapensia with its bright white flowers are prolific there.
“By now, they will be going by on Mount Pierce, and the alpine garden on Mount Washington should be prime this weekend,” she said.
The violet blooms of Lapland Rosebay have been plentiful this year. Photos on social media of South Baldface in Chatham have shown sweeps of them along the trail at timberline. The alpine garden on Washington also has many.
Murray said that mountain avens and Labrador tea bloom later. Mountain avens has larger leaves and yellow flowers, and grows in wet areas. The alpine garden has a couple notable wet areas.
Labrador tea has balls of white flower-lets. A notable memory of my seeing blooming Labrador tea was in Ice Gulch in Randolph in mid-summer. Ice Gulch has a micro-climate of cool temperature all summer, and late blooming plants.
I asked Murray about climate change in the White Mountains. A few years ago, the Mount Washington Observatory was doing research into why the White Mountains seemed to be warming slower that other mountains in the world. She had collaborated with the Observatory in that research.
“Unfortunately that has changed,” she said. “Warming trends are catching up here.”
There is an extensive data set for temperatures on Mount Washington. “Thanks to Joe Dodge and the early Mount Washington Observatory, there is 100 years of data,” she said.
Presently the AMC Research Department is accumulating data about alpine plants and climate change.
You can take part in collecting data and help research on these plants on your hike. Since 2004, hikers have helped research in climate change through the AMC’s Mountain Watch program, taking photos of what they have seen along their hikes. Today, the Northeast Alpine Flower Watch tracks the effects of climate change on alpine plants through the iNaturalist app. This is a coordinated effort by the AMC, the Adirondack Mountain Club, and the Green Mountain Club.
There are a few steps to help. Download iNaturalist on your device. Turn on “location” if you have previously turned it off. Take photos of alpine flowers on your hike in the iNaturalist app.
You can join the AMC’s Northeast Alpine Flower Watch at inaturalist.org/projects/northeast-alpine-flower-watch to streamline the process and get updates through iNaturalist posts. Be sure to select “allow researchers to see coordinates” when you join.
This weekend, if you climb the summer Lion Head Trail up to the alpine garden, or drive up the Mount Washington Auto Road to access it, you must religiously stay on the Alpine Garden Trail. It is easy to follow and lined with tall cairns. These amazing plants can handle some of the worse weather in the world, but not a hiker’s footprint.
A good AMC book to purchase is “Field Guide to the New England Alpine Summits,” by Nancy Slack and Allison Bell, published in 2013.
