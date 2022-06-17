Since the Museum of the White Mountains in Plymouth opened a number of years ago, I have occasionally combined writing about a hike near Plymouth and then the current exhibit. This was a suggested duel activity for those of us who live a distance away. The museum is 46 miles from Conway.
In the past, my go to mountain for this activity was Welch/Dickey in Waterville.
A week and a half ago, I went to the current exhibit at the museum and did a much easier 1-mile loop around Quincy Bog Natural Area in Rumney, west of Plymouth. That was very enjoyable as well.
Since I went to the museum first, here is a quick summary of the exhibit. It is called “Watching the Seasons Change.” According to the museum’s website (tinyurl.com/5aazbwrt), “This exhibit brings together a plurality of voices that span 300 years of appreciating and adopting to the seasons in the White Mountains.”
The curator who developed this exhibit is the new Museum Director Mehgan Doherty, who came onboard last winter. Doherty grew up in Dummer north of Berlin, so is more than familiar with the wilds of New Hampshire.
Her previous research elsewhere as a museum curator and art professor had been in the connections between art and science. This fits well into previous themes at the Museum of the White Mountains.
The exhibit includes research into climate change through the seasons at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest, the Mount Washington Observatory and the AMC. There is nearly 100 years of temperature data. Hubbard Brook started recording in 1955, and both the observatory and AMC Pinkham Notch in the 1930s.
Along with charts and graphs indicating how spring is arriving earlier, precipitation is increasing, air is warming, and snow in winter is less, the exhibit also describes how we can still solve the climate crisis.
The museum is noted for White Mountain art, and scattered through the exhibit are great paintings of the seasons. My favorite is a Benjamin Champney of the Moat Range from North Conway in deep winter.
A fascinating artwork by Mihku Paul covers the far wall. It is called "Tree Nation." It includes paintings of oak, white birch, basswood, brown ash, cedar, and sugar maple. Underneath or in the “earth below” are words in western Abanaki and English. The artist has given the visitor the freedom to interpret the work for themselves in the present moment.
On the left wall, maple sugaring is covered, including information on the present Fuller Sugar House in Lancaster. In 1973, with 200 trees, they began tapping trees on the second Tuesday of March. Now with 2000, they start the day after Christmas.
Further along, the exhibit includes a pair of snowshoes made in the 1890s. Long before then, only natives had them. In the early colonial period, deep snow pack was a safe haven for Indians. They had snowshoes for getting about and hunting, where the colonists did not, and holed up.
An interesting talk at the museum and on Zoom is happening on July 7 at 5:30 p.m. Thomas Wickman will discuss his book “Environmental and Cultural History of Winter in the Early American Northeast.” You can sit at home and attend. Sign up on the museum website.
There is a lot more to see at the exhibit. Go check it out and maybe combine it with a hike or walk. If you are lucky, you might get Doherty to bring you around the exhibit. Since the pandemic, you need to reserve a day and time to go. This is easily done on the museum’s website.
After visiting the museum, I was up for an easy hike, and decided on Quincy Bog, a place I hadn’t been for a few years. From the museum, I took a right on Highland Street and soon reached Route 25 near Market Basket. Turning left on 25, I soon took a right on Smith Bridge Road to Quincy Road, and about 2.5 miles to Quincy Bog Road on the right.
Quincy Bog Natural Area is owned and managed by Rumney Ecological Systems. Taking the 1-mile walk around it brings you into a prime wetland for viewing plants, wildlife and birds, and the general beauty of the place. There is a small headquarters building at the start of the walk attended by volunteers.
If you go there once, you will probably want to go back in a different season.
