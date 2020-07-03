As often as possible, I like to go for a hike in the quiet woods of southwest Maine. On a hot and muggy Thursday this week, I climbed Speckled Mountain (2,906 feet) in Stoneham, Maine. I went by my favorite, the Cold Brook Trail. Combined with the 1.4-mile Evergreen Link Trail at the start, it is a moderate 3.6 miles to the summit.
As the trail ascends the southeast slope, it passes numerous open ledges with great balcony views of both Maine and New Hampshire.
Despite its moderate altitude, Speckled Mountain is a broad mountain with many ravines and approaching ridges. In the AMC White Mountain Guide, there is even a section called the Speckled Mountain Region, which includes neighboring Mount Caribou.
This particular hike is a 30-mile drive from Conway. Also, the directions to the Evergreen Link Trail are complicated, so bear with me. An AMC White Mountain Guide or AMC Maine Mountain Guide is useful.
In Fryeburg, Maine, bear left on Route 5 to Lovell and Center Lovell, Maine. In about 6 miles after Center Lovell bear left on West Stoneham Road. In 1.9 miles, bear right on Adams Road, soon passing the trail sign on the right for the lower Cold Brook Trail (overgrown and infrequently used). Continue on and in 2.4 miles take a right on Mountain Road towards the Evergreen Valley Inn.
The Evergreen Link Trail starts on a rising dirt road on the right, 0.5 miles from Adams Road. Parking is either on a gravel parking area on a side road 0.3 miles from Adams Road or on top of Mountain Road at the Evergreen Valley Inn by permission.
When I started walking up the steep gravel road, passing a wire gate, I knew I was in for a hot one. But I got my second wind, and at a T, bore left on an older road, finally reaching a sign for the Evergreen Link Trail at a right hand turn. The canopy shaded the trail.
On my numerous hikes here, on this lower section of trail I always have a strong feeling of being in the quiet woods of southwest Maine.
In 1.4 miles, I rejoined the Cold Brook Trail. I passed two small runoff streams that are normally dry this time of year, but because of the recent 3 inches of rain, were loudly crossing the trail, and good for a refreshing splash on the face, scalp and cap.
The trail started to ascend over roots and rocks. I entered the Caribou/Speckled Mountain Wilderness Area. I wound my way up towards the beginning of the first open ledges.
This used to be one of my favorite hikes on the coldest days of winter. The trail ascends the southeast slope, often on open ledges, and is protected to a degree from winds coming from the northwest.
This made for an atmosphere almost hospitable, with frozen views and interesting atmospherics. One time, when it was almost 30 below zero, the wind had a loud sound like a jet flying right over the top of the mountain. I wondered if it was some kind of wind shear.
As I arrived at the first open ledges, a brief cool breeze enveloped me — an elixir, and another reason to climb a mountain that day. The trail dropped into the next patch of trees and soon I climbed to the next wide ledge that stretched across the slope. Turning to look east through the haze, in an arc I could see Kezar Lake, Pleasant Mountain and the Baldfaces.
After a longer stretch of forest with many ups and downs, I approached the summit. A fire tower stood there not that long ago — I remember seeing it from Kezar Lake in the mid-1960s. All that remains are four cement reinforcements.
I shared the warm summit ledges with a couple who had come up from Route 113. They had a Welch Cardigan Corgi that was curious about me or my peanut butter sandwich. To the west, snow patches were all that was left of the upper snow fields of Mount Washington.
