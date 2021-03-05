Mount Doublehead in Jackson has some steep trails. But they aren’t that long, and well-worth the effort. Also, it might be called an unintentionally overlooked peak by hikers, including me, because I hadn’t climbed it in years and didn’t think of it, it being tucked away in upper Jackson. But this Wednesday, I visited a friend in Jackson and it naturally fell in place as a good hike to write about.
I was glad I did it. The multiple views were great, the effort expended felt good and the easy accessibility and modest length made for a good midday adventure.
I went 1.2 miles up the Old Path to the saddle between the two peaks. Then, I took a right on the New Path for 0.2 miles to the top of South Doublehead (2,939 feet). From the expansive lookout there, I continued on the trail, past the point where the New Path bears right down the mountain, continuing on a 0.1-mile spur trail to a great eastern outlook.
Mount Doublehead rises above the fields of upper Jackson in stark duality. The fields and the mountain make a great composition, and many local artists have painted the scene, including Paul James, Robert Gordon, David Baker, Bud Hurme, Lauren Sansaricq and many others.
This week I drove through upper Jackson and onto Dundee Road to the new parking lot for the mountain, located on the left 3 miles from the Jackson Covered Bridge next to Route 16.
This lot is for both the Old Path and the 1.8-mile ski trail to the cabin on the summit of the North Peak (3,053 feet). The cabin and ski trail were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s to develop ski trails in the resort town of Jackson.
Other ski trails became commercial but on North Doublehead remained primitive. Today reservations to stay at the rustic cabin can be made by calling the Saco District Ranger Station in Conway.
I donned microspikes, grabbed my trekking poles and headed up the well packed ski trail, turning right on the Old Path in 0.6 miles. Soon, it got steeper and remained so most of the way to the saddle. An interesting phenomenon was how a large quantity of evergreen twigs from the big wind had settled in the dip of the trail. I climbed up a narrow green carpet.
Finally, at the saddle, I bore right towards the summit of South Peak. Fresh snowshoe tracks broke through the snow ahead, and I caught up with a guy at the summit lookout.
A student at Colombia University, which was online during the pandemic, he and a friend from Nicaragua had stayed at the uninsulated North Doublehead cabin the night before. “It was cold,” he said. They had climbed to the cabin the day of the big wind. His friend had never seen snow before. “What an introduction,” he said. His friend had decided to sit next to the woodstove in the cabin while he climbed the South Peak.
The view on the South Peak was limited by a low-cloud level, though the sun shone on Jackson below. There was a chilly breeze. I told him about the eastern lookout, and we continued on the trail and spur out to it.
We walked out into the direct March sun, which hit the rounded snow covered ledge. It was warm with no wind. The view was unique. To the north the nearby North Peak rose dramatically. Directly east, Mountain Pond was nestled in the uplands with the flatness of Maine beyond. We had lunch and soaked up the sun.
Then I headed down the way I had come.
