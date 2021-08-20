Any day is a good day to climb Mount Cardigan (3,155 feet) in Orange and Alexandria. I like the 1.5-mile West Ridge Trail, which allows you to climb above the trees quickly.
Pick a day when you will also enjoy the drive to the mountain. On a recent hike there, I went through Meredith to Bristol and Canaan on Routes 104 and 4.
In Canaan village, I turned right on Route 118 and soon a second right on Cardigan Mountain Road, and with one pointed intention ascended past houses, crossed into Orange, and climbed the dirt road through the woods to the parking lot for the West Ridge Trail in the Mount Cardigan State Park.
By then there were plenty of cars in the lot. That was fine. The 1.5-mile trail is popular with families with young kids, couples, groups and individuals, and meeting them is most always a pleasure. Many were on their way back down as I started up the trail.
The old trail ascends quickly through the transition from northern hardwoods to the Canadian Zone where conifers, birch and perhaps a few mountain ash live. You know you are approaching the low timberline when the trail underfoot changes from soil and roots to smooth ledge. The stunted trees at this transition point have grown up since a fire swept the mountain.
The attraction of the fire tower topped Mount Cardigan is the rounded bare summit dome, with endless views in all directions. In 1855, a conflagration burned the forest on the upper slopes of the mountain. Some say that locals started it to get rid of the raiding wolves that took shelter there, like on Mount Monadnock further south. The north peak of Mount Cardigan is called Firescrew (3,064 feet) after a spiral of smoke that rose there during the fire.
The geology of the mountain is interesting. The mountain is located at the northern end of a dome of igneous rock called the Cardigan Pluton. It is the largest pluton in the state at 12-miles wide, 54-miles long and 1.5-miles thick.
What is it? It is the root of an ancient volcano. Three hundred and 25 million years ago the African and North American plates collided, forming the super continent Pangea. The African plate was forced under, a process called subduction. The resulting heat and pressure melted it, and the lighter magma rose, some forming volcanoes on the surface and the rest solidifying 4 miles below the surface as plutons.
The Mount Cardigan pluton was exposed on the surface through erosion, but that doesn’t mean the earth is 4 miles lower. Because of isostatic uplift, the earth’s surface remains at the same level.
Today, the rock of the smooth summit cone is varied and interesting. The primary gray igneous rock is called granodiorite. It contains a high percentage of a type of feldspar called plagioclase feldspar.
Scattered throughout this rock are distinct lighter colored squares an inch or two wide. These are “megacrysts” of feldspar. Each is actually two crystals of feldspar grown together in a process called “twinning.” These were formed by the extra slow cooling of the magma. It was pretty hot 4 miles deep.
Also there are many white quartz veins of varying width in the summit cone, swirling about the solid rock. When the magma was cooling it cracked all over. Hot steam that contained dissolved silicon dioxide filled the cracks. This cooled and formed uniform white quartz in the cracks.
I rose above the stunted trees on the West Ridge Trail and looked out over the green landscape below to the west. In the middle distance to the south was Mount Kearsarge South, and on the far horizon a hazy Mount Monadnock. I heard the white-throated sparrow’s melodious call.
An extended family passed me on their way down.
I followed tall cairns across the delightful smooth summit cone towards the old fire tower on top. Soon I began to notice occasional old initials and names with dates, carved into the rock back when such behavior was acceptable. They were all carved in the softer quartz veins. They were fascinating, some in swirling old script. Dates varied from late 1800s to early 1900s. One was about 1770. Was it for real?
I reached the old fire tower on top, activated in 1924 but closed now. I walked past it and down a short way on the east side to sit out of the steady breeze and have a bite. I looked out over a present day landscape. Today’s forests have grown back, yet there was also a line of wind towers on a ridge above Plymouth and Rumney; a strip of Route 93 heading south; camps on the shore of Newfound Lake; and the AMC Cardigan Lodge below.
I sat on the ancient summit rocks, observing the modern world from the Earth’s exposed heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.