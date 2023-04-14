The ridges and drainages that extend south from Mount Washington have the same power and generosity of form as the peak itself.
When you hike up the Dry River valley or Rocky Branch, you can feel the power of the peak in the river and environs. When you climb up the southern Presidentials or the Montalban Ridge, the views north from their summits sweep up to the peak itself.
In the endless search for new and repeated hikes, I made a suggestion to a couple friends recently.
After the snow melts considerably more up on the ridges, I suggested they do the 8-mile round-trip hike up to Mount Parker (3,004 feet) on the Montalban Ridge above Bartlett Village.
There is a feeling of wildness on that hike that I promised they would enjoy.
I did the hike a couple times a number of years ago, and enjoyed the winding path up through interesting woods and the unique north facing lookout on the summit.
The first 2.5 miles is on the Langdon Trail to a wooded saddle and the last 1.4 miles is on the Mount Parker Trail. The top has the only open view point, though this time of year the views on the slopes of distant mountains through bare trees are alluring.
To get there we drove west to Bartlett on Route 302 and at the four corners in the village we bore right on River Street. Passing through a neighborhood, we crossed a bridge over the Saco River, bore left and immediately turned right into the small parking spot for the Langdon Trail next to a trail sign.
All aspects of a hike have their charm, and the act of putting on a pack, locking the car and heading out is a kind of sacred moment. You are putting your faith in your physical, mental and spiritual aspects. You are acknowledging the social history of the mountains and trail building, and trying to let go of modern attachments as you move into a more basic relationship with the earth. When you go with others, you are putting your trust in them as well.
In other words, we headed. The first part of the trail was a fairly new logging road with others joining it. It was pretty straightforward to stay on the right one. In about a mile the trail left the old roads, bore left and entered the Dry River Wilderness, crossing a brook near a nice waterfall.
The grade was steady as we climbed up to the appropriately named Oak Ridge. We paused amid a stand of red oak. Behind us, mountains to the west of Bartlett Village appeared through the leafless trees. Above, the sky was a deep blue. In front of us, a pure stand of old dusky oaks filled a ravine. Pausing in the present moment put all this in deep focus.
“Wow, look at this place,” I commented.
It was interesting that after surmounting the south facing slope up to the ridge, the first few feet of trail down the north side held the first ice we would see that day. We hesitated to put on foot traction and soon were in the sunny saddle between Oak Ridge and Mount Parker, and the trail junction with the Mount Parker Trail, which went straight.
From there, it was a long gradual climb up Mount Parker, with better views of mountains through the trees behind us as we climbed. Finally we had to don foot traction. Walking up the trail on the ice was enjoyable.
I remembered a winter hike there long ago when there were countless snowshoe hare tracks on that slope, and occasional tracks of predators hunting them down.
The trail went on and on and on, it seemed. Finally we reached the summit view point, and our reward was immediate. The balcony of ledge was open to the north. The deep valley of the Rocky Branch was below, and the Montalban Ridge continued upward from our point over Mount Resolution, a hidden Giant Stairs, and Mount Isolation to the snowy tundra of Mount Washington.
On this hike, I happened to be with two women who were good friends, and while they sat and discussed their interests, I played the silent male, and stalked around the summit taking pictures.
Walking over to the eastern side of the opening, I looked directly down into the valley of the Rocky Branch. On the far side was the Jericho Road. Considering the isolated feeling of this summit, at first I thought that I must be further in the wilds and closer to Mount Washington than that road. But I saw that it went further toward the mountain than I was.
Then, looking farther up the Rocky Branch I recognized some steep gray slopes of gravel where the wooded slope had collapsed during Hurricane Irene. I had hiked beneath those after the Rocky Branch Trail had reopened. I was aligning my perspective of where I was.
Much later on the way down, we took a break and sat in the oak forest in the sun. Suddenly, I found a bloated winter tick on the ground in the dead leaves. It had fallen off an animal.
Despite its initial striking appearance, I was reminded of the layers of community in the forest and how much was unseen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.