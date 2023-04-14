4-15-2023 Parsons-Mount Washington from Mount Parker

Spring on Mount Washington from Mount Parker. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

The ridges and drainages that extend south from Mount Washington have the same power and generosity of form as the peak itself.

When you hike up the Dry River valley or Rocky Branch, you can feel the power of the peak in the river and environs. When you climb up the southern Presidentials or the Montalban Ridge, the views north from their summits sweep up to the peak itself.

