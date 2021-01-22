When you climb a mountain in the northeast on a wicked cold and windy day, you fully appreciate the protection that the forest affords.
Also, on such a day it is fun to climb a mountain with a small area above the trees. While still in the trees below the top, you stop and put on a face mask and whatever else you deem necessary, then climb up to pause briefly on the bare summit and quickly scuttle back to the protection of the forest.
Recently on such a day, I decided to climb Mount Liberty (4,459 feet). Its bare summit barely pokes above the trees. The 3.2-mile hike up the Liberty Spring Trail and Franconia Ridge Trail to the top is a straight shot up and down. Considering the weather, that was a good idea.
As far as I remember, the wind chill on Mount Washington that morning was well below zero. The wind speed on the Franconia Ridge is less than Mount Washington, and that is a good thing.
I called a hiker friend before leaving home and left my itinerary and time frame with him. Later, I pulled into the Basin parking lot about 8 a.m. and walked south on the snowmobile trail, soon reaching the shortcut to the Liberty Trail. I headed up it, wearing snowshoes.
That morning, I had checked the hiking website newenglandtrailconditions.com. Someone had climbed Mount Liberty and Mount Flume the day before, and wore snowshoes the whole hike. But when I connected with the Liberty Spring Trail after the shortcut and started my ascent, I saw that snowshoes were not really needed on the packed down trail. I strapped them on my backpack and changed to foot traction, which was much easier.
It was a beautiful cold morning. Earlier on the drive up I-93, the Franconia Range was covered with a cloud cap, and Mount Flume and Mount Liberty were just breaking out of it. Later, as I hiked up the lower trail looking ahead through the bare forest, the summit cone of Mount Liberty was in the clear and rose dramatically.
At a steady upward grade the trail went on and on. A cold breeze moved through the trees as I got higher. I often leave my lightweight Premaloft jacket unzipped while hiking upward in the winter. It is such a good heat retainer that my arms can easily start sweating. But as I rose up the Liberty Spring Trail, I zipped it all the way up, put the hood on and didn’t sweat at all. Still, it gave me enough comfort and lightweight freedom to enjoy the climb.
I passed the Liberty Spring Tentsite and finally arrived on the wooded ridge at the junction with the Franconia Ridge Trail. The welcome sun shone through snow choked birch and evergreens. Minor gusts blew through the woods. I took a right on the 0.3-mile trail to the top of Mount Liberty.
There were frequent drifts of windblown snow on the trail, but not enough to consider putting on snowshoes. Besides, I was loath to take my hands out of my double mitts for that long.
A few hundred feet below the top and still in the trees, I paused. I put on my facemask and an outer parka. I took my camera out of its pouch and hung it around my neck for easy access.
Climbing further, views began to appear. Turning around, bright sun reflected of snow covered trees on the slope below. Beyond, the higher peaks of the Franconia Range were still covered with wind clouds. Up there was a no man’s land.
Reaching some open ledge, the icy wind hit me from behind and from the side. Yet, the trail then entered a narrow corridor between spruce and offered welcome shelter again. Soon, the triangular summit ledge appeared ahead, lit by bright sun then shadowed by passing clouds.
I reached the base of the final rise and carefully walked in a strong icy wind to the top. The views were spectacular. Mount Flume stood out on the ridge to the south. To the east were endless peaks. I tried to press the “on” button of my camera with gloves, but couldn’t. I had to break off a small dead twig from stunted spruce and that worked.
My five-minute stay on the summit was good, and enough. I headed down.
