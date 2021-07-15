This week, the 149th Open Championship is being hosted by Royal St. George’s Golf Course, located on the coastline in England. The Sandwich links are ready for the world’s best players as they compete for the Claret Jug.
Back in 2011, Darren Clarke fulfilled his boyhood dream of becoming Champion Golfer of the Year. Jon Rahm is mentally prepared to play well, and his focus on winning this week would make him the first player in more than two decades to win The Open and U.S. Open in the same year. He has been playing really well, but many other golfers also believe they can win this week.
If you can get up very early to watch the televised coverage, you will be able to enjoy some outstanding golfers competing on this amazing links course before the sunrises here.
Congratulations to Ben Dougherty of Jackson and a member of the North Conway Country Club for winning the N.H. Junior Golf Tournament in a playoff last week at Mount Washington with scores of 72-68.
Also, congratulations to June Doerr of Hampton Falls, who shot three-over par, 147 for the tournament. They are both N.H. Junior All-Star Champions with lots of talent.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: The North Conway Country Club is hosting the 118th NHGA Amateur this week, Monday and Tuesday were Stroke Play. Tuesday ended with 11 players competing for the final six spots. Wednesday began Match Play for 64 players and the Championship round will tee off Saturday at 7 a.m.
Unfortunately, there were not any locals that made the cut for Match Play. But Ryan Quinn (Breakfast Hill GC) claimed Medalist Honors with an impressive second-round score of 66 (-5) to move him to six-under-par for the qualifying rounds. Quinn faced off against Jack Raichle (The Maplewood GC) in the Round of 64. There was lots of great golf earlier in the week during the qualifying rounds that helped them secure a spot in the match play.
I will have the results posted in next Friday’s golf column. Congratulations to the players who represented North Conway CC: J.P. Hickey, Adam Lanzilotti, Ben Dougherty, Colby Hall and Tyler Brandon, and huge kudos to Sam Barton, of Tuftonboro, who made it into Match Play.
On Thursday, July 22, the Memorial Hospital Tournament will have its annual event followed by the NCCC Three-Day Member Guest.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-773: Last Sunday, 9 and Dine had 72 players! Another record turnout for a nine-hole match, First place winners were Sue and Jim Belanger and Randy and Marilyn Zimmerman.
Indian Mound hosted the annual Kingswood Football golf outing with 118 players that enjoyed a round of golf and fundraising.
The Madison Old Home Week annual scramble is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. This will be a modified shotgun start and for more information on sponsorship and applications call Liz Brown (617) 694-2447 or email elibro555@aol.com. You can also stop by the pro shop for an application.
The Wolfeboro Lions Club’s 16th annual golf tournament will be on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Stop by the pro shop to pick up an application.
Please respect the golf course by fixing divots and repairing ball marks on the green. Let’s not forget the greenskeepers and staff who work so hard to keep the conditions in shape for all. Let them know that you appreciate all their hard work! The Mount Washington Valley has a very unique setting with all the golf courses working closely together for your enjoyment. Please make tee times in advance, cancel any times that you will not be able to make and lastly join up with fellow golfers for a lifetime of friendship.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The July 8 Thursday Scramble got rained out; call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 for the rescheduled date if you are interested in playing. The fee is $15 for non-members to walk and an additional $10 if they would like to ride.
In addition, Bob McGraw, PGA professional usually does a free 15-minute clinic at 4:30 p.m. covering various topics.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Congratulations to Lynne Walker, who got her first hole-in-one on the 17th hole!
Also, the Red Fox League played a Red, White and Blue Scramble. The teams played three holes from each set of tees. Team Pin High has bragging rights for this week and they were followed closely by the Oak Lee Boys in second; Jack’s Caddies in third; and Stan & Dan’s took fourth.
Weekly prizes for closest-to-the-pin for the men went to Donnie Chase at 6’5” and for the ladies’, it was Amy Haseltine at 29’4”.
The longest putt for the men goes to Dave Phaneuf at 12’3” and for the ladies, it was Amy Haseltine with a long putt that was up and downhill with a huge left to right break. Nice putt Amy!
Overall, after eight weeks, the Pin Seekers retain the lead by an ever-so-slim margin. Second goes to team Pin High followed by Fairway Five and Jack’s Caddies round out the top 4 teams. With three weeks to go, every team still has a shot at winning the title of league champs for 2021.
The Mixed Team Championship will be played on Sunday, July 25. Teams may sign up in the pro shop.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: There is a group that has been coming to Lake Kezar CC for over 25 years. Family and friends get together to enjoy some golf and a whole lot of fun in the annual Cheeseburger Open. Paul Kelly is the event coordinator along with family and friends. Lots of gag gifts and a lot of laughter.
The member-guest tournament was last Sunday. There was a field of 88 players and lunch was catered by 302 Smokehouse. The Men’s Club Championship will be this Saturday and Sunday.
The first annual Superintendent’s Revenge Scramble was a big success! It was a lot of fun with unique challenges on the course, such as a flag in the bunker, tee boxes off the front of the regular tee box, equipment in the way and you were only allowed to use certain clubs. A second event is in the making to be played in a few weeks. This scramble is open to members and non-members. Please call the pro shop for more information.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: While the women’s league was rained out, the men teed it up for league play on July 13. Top honors went to Dave Heffernan, who scored +5, followed by Bill Earl, +4; and Richard Defranzo and Frank Filosa, tied for third at +3. Closest-to-the-pin honors went to David Pierce.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Advance tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Golf talk
“Putting is like wisdom, partly a natural gift and partly the accumulation of experience.” — Arnold Palmer
“I hit the wrong shot with the wrong club at the wrong time.” — Tom Watson, explaining how he lost the 1984 British Open at St. Andrews
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and he can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
