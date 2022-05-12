By Bill Pennington
© 2022 The New York Times
The PGA Tour has sternly refused to grant its members the ability to play in the inaugural event of a rival Saudi-backed golf tour, which will make its debut next month outside London. The move, announced in a memo to tour members Tuesday night, was hardly a surprise — the PGA Tour is protecting its business — but in the most gentlemanly of sports, it exposed uncharacteristic rancor.
It is also pressuring the world’s best men’s golfers, who are highly paid entrepreneurs, to choose sides over where they will collect their millions of dollars in compensation. And not inconsequentially, the focus of the dispute is often the source of the alternative golf circuit, LIV Golf, whose major shareholder is the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s role in the new tour has already caused controversy. Phil Mickelson prompted a hailstorm of criticism in February after he acknowledged Saudi Arabia had a “horrible record on human rights” — including the murder of a Washington Post journalist — but said he would still take part in the new tour because it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to apply pressure on the PGA Tour. Mickelson later said his remarks were “reckless.”
The retired champion Greg Norman, who is the chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, on Wednesday made even more startling comments about Saudi Arabia’s murder of the journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, during an interview at the site of the event north of London.
In a series of tense exchanges with reporters, Norman played down Khashoggi’s murder (“Look, we’ve all made mistakes”); attempted to distance himself from Saudi Arabia’s recent execution of 81 individuals in a single day (“I don’t look into the politics of things”); and sidestepped a question about Saudi Arabia’s treatment of the LGBT community by implying it does not affect him. “I’m not sure whether I even have any gay friends, to be honest with you,” he said.
Norman’s comments — and the PGA Tour’s threat — may make the LIV tour even more toxic for players considering taking part. But the overwhelming likelihood is that only a small number of players with little standing on the established, American-based PGA Tour — plus a handful of golfers past their prime — will jump to the new series, which may not lack for money but currently lacks prestige, or even a TV contract.
For now, scores of tour players, including everyone at the top of the men’s world rankings, have pledged their fealty to the PGA Tour.
Several times, Rory McIlroy, a four-time major winner who is ranked seventh in the world, has declared the breakaway tour “dead in the water.” He has also disapproved of its Saudi underpinnings, saying, “I didn’t like where the money was coming from.” Aligning with McIlroy, 33, have been some dominant new faces of the game, like Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Caught in the dispute is one of the most renowned players in the sport, Mickelson, who has stepped away from competitive golf for months since making his comments in support of the breakaway league.
Mickelson was one of several PGA Tour-affiliated players, including Sergio García of Spain and Lee Westwood of England, who applied for a release from the tour to play in the first event of a LIV Golf International Series at the Centurion Club near London from June 9 to 11.
The tour is declining to grant those releases, which means players who choose to play in the LIV Golf event will be deemed in violation of tour regulations. Disciplinary action could include suspension or revocation of tour membership.
Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, has made it plain to the players this year that the tour will suspend players who defect to the rival league. The same may be true for a player who wants to play even one tournament on the LIV Golf schedule, which includes eight events from June to October, including one in Thailand and five in the United States. In late July, the host site will be Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Hours after the PGA Tour declined the players’ requests to play at the Centurion Club event, Norman denounced the tour’s decision.
“Sadly, the PGA Tour seems intent on denying professional golfers their right to play golf, unless it’s exclusively in a PGA Tour tournament,” Norman said. He added: “Instead, the tour is intent on perpetuating its illegal monopoly of what should be a free and open market. The tour’s action is anti-golfer, anti-fan and anti-competitive.”
Club Notes
Local courses will soon be teeing up weekly leagues along with hosting numerous tournaments. We hope to carry results from these local golf courses in the area:
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641.
Golf talk
“Golf is a game in which you yell ’fore,’ shoot six and write down five.” — Paul Harvey
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.