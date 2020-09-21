BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club will be presenting its 11th annual golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Bridgton Highlands Country Club.
"We are a service organization and we want to serve," said Lisa Ryan, pediatrician and chair of the golf tournament. "You can help us do that by playing and/or sponsoring the 11th annual golf tournament."
The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club hopes that you will consider sponsoring a golfing foursome and/or sponsor a golf hole or simply make a donation to support its efforts. Application are available at lakeregionrotary.com.
In these challenging times, the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club has continued to work diligently to support its communities. Though the COVID-19 virus has changed the way we can do this, it has not stopped the Club and its members from working on its many projects and programs.
During this calendar year the Rotary Club has been supporting food pantries in Bridgton, Harrison, Naples, Sweden, Denmark and surrounding communities; volunteering at these food pantries, delivering food and meals to shut-ins; assembled over 1,700 health and wellness packets of personal care supplies for families and kid's back-to-school hygiene kits for students who utilize these local food pantries; preparing and serving free or donation only dinners at the Bridgton Community Center; providing two scholarships at Lake Region High School (academic and vocational); providing two scholarships for students in the Adult Education Program; and recognizing and awarding monetary gifts to nine youth Citizens of the Month.
Looking to the future, the rotary club hopes is to continue with fall and winter projects, including dictionaries for third graders at Songo Locks and Stevens Brook Elementary Schools; heating assistance for families in the region; transportation support for the elderly; holiday gift-giving at the Songo Locks School; additional community kettles at the Bridgton Community Center; sdditional health and wellness packets and other hygiene products for local food pantries; as well as other community services that we may be requested to support during the next year.
For any questions, contact Lisa Ryan at (207) 232-0594 or ryanlisa47@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.