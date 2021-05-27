Hopefully you had a chance to watch some of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C. Wow! What a great performance by Phil Mickelson at The Ocean Course amidst the most challenging conditions with lots of wind throughout the weekend.
Phil remained cool, calm and collected throughout the 72 holes of golf. He played a very consistent round each day and kept some of the best players in the world wondering if they could beat one of golf’s greatest players. It was amazing to see how focused he was as he demonstrated course management most of the time.
Congratulations to Phil Mickelson — becoming at age 50 the oldest golfer to bag a major — for winning one for the record books, while Brooks Koepka, one on the world's toughest players, was right on his heels Sunday afternoon!
From the pro shops around the valley:
There is lots of golf being played all around the Mt. Washington Valley and we continue to receive information that rounds are up and golfers are having fun, leagues have started and some golf courses are offering clinics.
As the weather continues to warm up, everyone is spending more time outside, getting exercise and staying healthy!
At the Eagle Mountain House and Golf Club, the Don Ho League started last Wednesday night. After the first week, the Par Tee team is in first place at -6, tied for second at -3 are the Replacements, the Marteenies and the Sod Removers. Doug Gibson won the closest to the pin honors. He also won the long drive contest for the men while Evie Butler won the long drive for the women.
As part of the NEPGA Women's Golf Week, Bob McGraw will be offering a free clinic for women on Monday, May 31, at 3 p.m. He will cover the basic fundamentals of grip, aim, stance and posture. Whether you have been playing for years or just starting the game, these fundamentals are so important if you want to have success. They will also be offering a discounted greens fee for women of $10 Tuesday-Friday that week and $15 on the weekend. Call (63) 383-9090 for tee times, no walk-ups allowed.
Lake Kezar Country Club had another hole in one this past week. Congratulations to Jeff McLellan! It was on hole No. 5. Two weeks in a row for hole-in-ones at Lake Kezar Country Club! The Ladies Thursday morning league starts June 3. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The sign-up sheet is in the clubhouse.
The Jim Hadlock Scholarship Tournament is scheduled for Sunday, June 20. Jim was well-known in the golfing community. Also, on Friday, June 4, the White Mountain Seniors will be playing at Lake Kezar CC.
Here are this week's results from the Wentworth Golf Club: Monday night, May 24, the Red Fox league played a quota event. Team Fairway Five, previously team Fall Down, took first place, followed by the Oak Lee Boys in second, Hale Merry's in third and team Pin Seekers in fourth. Closest to the pin for the men was Lloyd Hamblet at 7 feet 3. Longest putt for the men went to Stan Millen at 18’ 5” and for the ladies Pam Lewis at 6 feet. Pam Lewis was laser focused and earned 8 points for team Hale Merry's. Overall, after two weeks team Hale Merry's and Fairway Five are tied in first place followed by teams Shanks-A-Lot and Oak Lee Boys tied for third.
Ladies league has an organizational meeting May 26 to choose officers and discuss this year's events. It was run by Rita Descoteaux. The first thing on the agenda was to elect a new President. Barbara Pinkham accepted the nomination and was unanimously elected.
Also, Wednesday’s Ladies League at Wentworth’s winners were: First place, Maryann Lowry; second, MaryAnn Fitzgerald; third, LouAnn Cellana; and fourth, Ellie Thompson, Kitty King and Sallie Fiore.
This Sunday is the members' kickoff scramble event at the Wentworth Golf Club, there will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Hale’s Location Golf Course will be hosting the White Mountain Senior Golf Tournament on Friday, May 28. There will be 60 players in the 9 a.m. shotgun.
Wentworth is starting its 13-week ladies league on Monday, June 7, with a 9 a.m. shotgun. The league is open to members and non-members. Call the pro shop at (603) 356-2140 for more information or to sign up.
On Tuesday June 22, the Wentworth will host a Demo Day from 2-6 p.m. Come out and try 2021 golf equipment from Callaway, Cleveland Golf, Srixon, XXIO and Wilson Staff. This event is open to members and the public. If you want to be fitted for golf clubs, please call the pro shop and sign up.
Indian Mound Golf Club had another hole in one this week. Congratulations to Doug Connelly on the No. 4 hole playing with Wayne Frost, Dave Eatom & Bill Sheehan. It was the first one in Men's League in over 15 years!
Nine & Dine Winners: 5 Under Par Record Robin & Gary Gifford, Jean Lawton & Dave Meserve. Indian Mound Nine & Dine is open to all abilities of players on a weekly Sunday Funday 3 p.m. shotgun start.
Golf Talk
“Forget the last shot. It takes so long to accept that you can’t always replicate that swing. The only thing you can control is your attitude toward the next shot.” — Mark McCumber
On a lighter side:
Golfer to caddie: “This is the hardest golf course I have ever played!”
Caddie to golfer: “ Sir, with all due respect, we left the golf course about 45 minutes ago!”
Enjoy your long weekend and have a happy Memorial Day! Play more golf and practice when you can.
Please email me if there are any golf stories you would like to share.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and can be reached by email at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com
