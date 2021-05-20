This is a big week in the professional golf world with the PGA Championship being held at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, S.C. The windy conditions and the length of this golf course will make for a very challenging weekend for the best golfers on the PGA Tour.
Imagine a golf course 7,851 yards long, with many holes threatened with strong winds off the ocean. The 18th hole, a par 4, is 510 yards and with the wind, most likely playing as a par 5. It is a beautiful golf course and a true test of golf for the best golfers in the world. That course was originally built for the Ryder Cup which was played there in 1991. Make some time to watch some of this contest; it should be very exciting.
From the Red Tees
This week I had the privilege and honor to talk with Megan Younkman, director of instruction at Bethpage State Park Golf Courses, Farmingdale, N.Y. — a top 100 golf course ranked by Golf Digest. Megan is an LPGA Class A golf professional. She was the host of the 2019 PGA Championship and she will be the host of the 2024 Ryder Cup. She is also the director of instruction at the Golf Channel Academy with Kelley Brooke. She told me that she has given over 34,000 golf lessons!
We can all learn a thing or two from her. I asked her to share three tips for golfers — practice drills:
Tip 1. The question I get the most on the lesson tee is “How can I get more power?” The most important drill is rotation stretching. If you are loose and can move freely, your trunk and torso rotation will be able to spin much faster, thus adding clubhead speed and distance. Take a broomstick and place it across your shoulders behind your neck. Set up in your 5-iron position and rotate back and forth turning your shoulders and hips 10 times consecutively. Next set up as if the broom is your 5-iron. Hover above the ground and swing five times consecutively. Teeter between the two exercises for three sets.
Tip 2. Do you feel like you can’t swing the club the same two times in a row? Next time you get to the range, after you stretch, take out a 7 iron. I want you to start hitting balls with your feet together. If you lose your balance, slow it down. You should start to see your shots straighten out. Sometimes when we aren’t able to feel the same swing two times in a row, our trunk and torso aren’t syncing up while you are swinging. This practice takes out the trunk and your weight transfer, allowing your arms and club to start swinging around your body again.
Tip 3. Have you ever swung the club too fast and topped the ball? Chances are your transfer of motion between the backswing and the downswing is too fast. Did you know your backswing speed is two parts of your downswing speed? If this happens, take a few swings saying your name adding good cadence. You can say it out loud or in your head. You should get your rhythm back and start hitting a little lower on the ball to pop it up.
Megan has a weekly golf radio show that is broadcast from the Pro Shop at Bethpage and her credentials are quite impressive. Her 30-minute radio show “The Ladies Tee with Megan Younkman,” broadcasts in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts area at 7 a.m. and beginning at 6:30 a.m., there is a variety of other 30-minute golf radio shows that air until 9 a.m. On the website (thegolfinstituteradio.com) there is more information on how you can listen to it through the internet and also on the Radio Zindagi App. Check it out!
Megan also has some advice for women golfers:
“All women in business should play golf. It not only gets you out of the office, but it helps you network. Women that know golf get invited and promoted faster than women who don’t play golf. Grab a friend, find an LPGA teaching professional near you and register for some lessons. Learning the right way can get you on the course much faster than learning on your own! After you have learned the basics, join your nearest chapter of the LPGA amateurs. This group is full of women like you who want to get together and play golf. Most of the LPGA Amateur members are women with careers”
Thank you, Megan, for sharing all of this information!
Club Notes
Locally, the golf courses here in the Mount Washington Valley are in good shape and I am receiving lots of good reports.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Manager Joe Mosca sent me a note this week with some information on what’s going on at the club in Jackson Village. Last Monday, the Red Fox League played its first round of the season. Opening week format was a scramble. Team Shanks-A-Lot took first place followed by the Hale Merry’s in second, Jack’s Caddies in third and team Fall Down in fourth. Closest-to-the-pin for the men was Charlie Hanlon at 6’ 7.” Longest putt for the men went to Doug Beauregard at 9’ and for the ladies Amy Russo at 9’ 5.”
The Ladies League started last Wednesday with a warm-up scramble. The ladies play on Wednesdays and the results were not available at the time of my deadline. They will be posted the following week.
The course is in great shape. Superintendent Zach Fleeger and crew have done an outstanding job getting the course ready for play. In the offseason, Zach and crew kept busy rebuilding several of the tee boxes, pruning the grounds, thinning the brush and working on the cart paths. Most notably the cart path by the fourth green has been extended and rerouted, the senior tee box on No. 15 and the ladies’ tee box on No. 16 have been completely rebuilt.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: There will be a full-swing clinic covering the basic fundamentals needed to be successful when hitting your woods this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Anyone interested should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
The Don Ho League will start this Wednesday night — we’ll get those results to you in the following six weeks.
On Monday, May 31, at 3 p.m., as part of the NEPGA Women’s Golf Week, Pro Bob McGraw will be offering a free clinic for women, “The Basic Fundamentals of Grip, Aim, Stance and Posture.” Whether you have been playing for years or just starting the game, these fundamentals are so important if you want to have success. The Eagle will also be offering a discounted green fee for women of $10 Tuesday through Friday that week and $15 on the weekend.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Hole-in-one report — Ed Tobin had a hole-in-one on the par 3, 173-yard, eighth hole. Playing with Dan Reilly, he also fired a career round of 73 — congrats!
Nine & Dine Has started with a great first-week turnout of 58 players. The winners were Mike Carr, Nicole Sinapois Robin and Gary Gifford with a score of minus 3. This is a weekly fun four-person scramble that starts with a 3 p.m. shotgun followed by dinner at The Rivers Edge Tavern.
Men’s League results from the annual Black Fly Tournament saw the team of Steve Brown, Doug Connelly, Marty Furnbach and Bill Sheehan take top honors with a 4-under 31 over 11 other teams for this year’s league.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Hole-in-one report — club member Bob Street got a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh hole on May 15. It was the first ace of the season at the course.
Tuesday Morning Social League started this week. This is open to non-members. Sign up is at the clubhouse.
The pro shop is open now daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and fully stocked with Titleist golf balls, hats, as well as a full stock of Bridgestone golf balls. Lady’s and men’s apparel and a variety of towels, bags and miscellaneous golf merchandise.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington and the Mount Pleasant courses are both open for the season and the driving range is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pro Shop opens at 8 a.m., and the first tee-off is slated for 9 a.m. until June 1 (switching to 8:30 a.m. Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday). Advanced tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: The golf course is open for the season, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Call the Pro Shop to book your tee times at (603) 356-2140 or book online at haleslocationgolf.com.
“And if you play golf, you are my friend!” — Harvey Penick, one of the greatest golf teachers of all time having coached many hall of fame golfers.
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and he can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
