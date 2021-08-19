Photos in Conway News from Starting Point Tournament
What an exciting time of year in the world of professional golf on the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour. This year, after 47 events — the longest regular season in PGA Tour history, the Fed Ex playoffs begin.
This week, 125 players will compete at Liberty National Golf Club (Jersey City, N.J.) and the field will narrow to 70 players next week at Caves Valley Golf Club (Owings Mills, Md.).
The Tour Championship will be held at East Lake Golf Club (Atlanta, Ga.), Sept. 1-5, and the top 30 golfers on the PGA Tour will each walk away with a portion of the $60 million in prize money. What a bonus to leave the links with a portion of the purse, with position No. 1 earning $15 million — that is quite a reward!
From the Red Tees
Also, another great win last week in the world of women’s professional golf. Congratulations to Ryann O’Toole (Agoura Hills, Calif.) for winning the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Golf Links. O’Toole had her first win in her 228th start on tour, she is an 11-year veteran — what a dream come true! She finished the final round with an 8-under, -17, bogey-free round with lots of birdies!
On the LPGA Tour, the 2021 Solheim Cup is going to be held at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The best players from the United States against the best players from Europe will compete in match play. While the European Team is waiting until the AIG Women’s Open at the famed Carnoustie Championship golf course to end on Sunday to finalize its roster, all the pressure will be on Nelly Korda on the United States team. Korda is the No. 1 player in the world and she is expected to be a big part of the United States’ success at the Solheim Cup. The match play at Inverness Club is just two weeks away.
Tip from the Pro
Here is a great golf tip that can benefit all of us from Bob McGraw, PGA Professional at Eagle Mountain House in Jackson.
“Approximately 12 years ago I was lucky enough to watch Jim McLean give Tom Kite a lesson at the Doral Ryder Open. At the time, Kite was the leading money winner of all time on the PGA Tour and had won the US Open a few years earlier at Pebble Beach. For an hour and a half, I watched as they worked on getting Kite into a better impact position, essentially working on weight transfer, a fundamental that I teach to all my students. I walked away that day with the realization that no matter if you are a tour player or a beginner, the game comes down to basic fundamentals.”
He added: “Pre-shot fundamentals include grip, aim, stance and posture. This week I would like to remind you of the basic components of a good grip. First of all, your grip pressure should be light to allow you to swing the club with speed. Also, the grip should be in the fingers of your hands with the v’s pointing toward your right ear and right shoulder for a right-handed player. The “V” is the little line that is formed when you pinch your thumb and forefinger together. Whether or not you choose to use an interlocking or overlapping grip is up to you. Players with smaller hands tend to feel more comfortable with the interlocking grip whereas players with larger hands tend to lean towards the overlapping grip. Players that do not have a lot of strength in their hands and forearms may be better suited using a 10-finger grip.”
If you have any questions regarding your grip, give McGraw a call (603) 383-9090 or stop by the Eagle Mountain Pro Shop and he will be glad to help you understand how you should be holding the club.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ladies league results, from Wednesday and TROUBLE was the format for this week. Score one point for every penalty area, bunker and out of bounds. The lowest score is the winner. First place honors went to Maryann Lowry and Debbie Chase, who tied with one point each.
Winning second place on a match of cards between four players was Sally Fiore and Fran Baker, each with two points.
Cricket Catalucci, MaryAnn Fitzgerald and Fran Baker all had chip-ins.
Next Thursday, the Wentworth Ladies League will be holding their AAOO — “Amazing Albany Obstacle Open." It is held every year at their league president Barbara Pinkham's home. This consists of an obstacle course that combines skill with golf clubs, along with some wit, humor and fudging of scores. A little wine and other food along with a barbecue are enjoyed by all. Also on the schedule is a league meeting. Then they have their amazing Yankee Swap where everyone vies for the best gifts.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Men’s league results for Aug. 10 saw a four-way tie for first this week between Dave Heffernan, Jerry Henry, John Fogarty and Dale Petts all with +6 points.
Closest-to-the-pin on hole No. 6 was Jim McLaughlin.
Ladies league results from Monday had Michelle Sparks and Jill Flint Barber tied for first with +6 points, while third went to Cheryl McMahon, +4 points, and there was a three-way tie for fourth between Sally Fiore, Dottie Heffernan and Jenny Simone, all with +3 points.
Closest-to-the-pin on hole No. 3 was Jean Pustis, while Rosie Klaus sunk the longest putt on the third hole.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Last Thursday night’s Scramble saw the team of Terry Fitzgerald, Nicki Lynn, Mike Peloquin and Linda Boyer as the victors. Peloquin won closest-to-the-pin honors.
The Fall Don Ho League will be starting on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Teams will consist of four players and the five-week competition will cost $60 per player. Teams can make tee times any time in the afternoon with the last tee time being at 5 p.m.
Bob McGraw, PGA Professional, will be offering a full-swing clinic this Saturday, Aug. 21, covering the fundamentals needed to be successful when chipping, pitching and bunker play. Anyone interested in either opportunity should call the pro shop at 383-9090 to get more information or to sign up.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: The Club Championship was held last Saturday and Sunday— the Championship Flight winners were Mary Deveau for the ladies and Adam Lanzilotti for the men.
A Flight winners were Toni Belding of the ladies and Gary Fiset for the men, while the B Flight winner was Tim Latham, and the C Flight had a tie between Crawford Butler and Karl Seibel.
Would you like to order new Titleist Golf Clubs? Here is a great opportunity: there will be a Titleist Club Fitting for 2022 Clubs, Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Please call the Pro Shop to make a reservation.
The North Conway Country Club Senior Club Cup will be held this Sunday, Aug. 22.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Upcoming events at Lake Kezar Country Club include the annual Fryeburg Rec Tournament scheduled for Sept. 11-12. Call to sign up for this event.
The LKCC Senior Open is Sept. 15 and is open to non-members as well. Sign up form is on the club website (lakekezargolf.com) under events.
The Harrison Library is scheduled to hold its tournament on Sunday, Sept. 19 and the Lovell Library will hold its tournament on Sunday, Sept. 26. New this year is the RSVP Tournament, which slated for Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Come out and support these local events. Call the pro shop for more information
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: The Wolfeboro Lions Club’s 16th annual golf tournament will be on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Stop by the pro shop to pick up an application.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Advance tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Golf talk
“As you walk down the fairway of life you must smell the roses, for you only get to play one round.” — Ben Hogan
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
