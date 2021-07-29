Golf was featured in the Summer Olympics in 1900 and 1904. After a dispute amongst some of the Olympic officials; that was the end of it for over 100 years. But due to golf’s global popularity, a decision was made to bring golf back as part of the official program in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
For the athletes in most sports, they look at being able to represent their country as an honor and a highlight of their career. This has not been the case with golf in the Summer Olympics in recent years. Some of the top golfers viewed the Olympics as just another stop in their long season of travel and an interruption in their schedule.
However, some great golfers are enthusiastic and ready to play with hopes of winning a gold medal for their country. This past Wednesday, the first round of competition began at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Tokyo with Austria’s Sepp Straka shooting an 8-under 63 without a bogey on the scorecard. That was quite a start to the competition and Collin Morikawa was ready to play on Thursday to represent the United States in their quest for a gold medal.
Justin Thomas was tied in 41st place and he made 18 straight pars; which is very difficult to do. Thomas is capable of climbing back up the leaderboard in the days to come.
Rory McIlroy (-2) is filled with the Olympic spirit: “When you’re a competitor (at the Olympics) you feel part of something that’s bigger than yourself and something that’s bigger than your sport. If I’ve learned anything this week, it’s that you feel like you’re part of something bigger which is a cooler feeling.”
There were only eight golfers who shot over par on the first day. It will be interesting to see if those scores continue in the days to come. Enjoy the Olympics as all athletes go for the gold!
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: In the Ladies League on Wednesday, the format was “Invite a friend Best Ball” and there were 46 ladies. First place gross went to Lynne Anderson and Helen Wessling, while first place net honors were claimed by LouAnne Cellana and Cheryl O’Neill. Second place net went to Gloria Hannon and Jeanne Corbett and third to the tandem of Sally Fiore and Jenny Simone.
Longest drive handicap 0-29 — went to Helen Wessling and for handicap 30+ it was Chrissy Loftus. Closest-to-the-pin honors were claimed by Kathy Sweeney at 6’10 .
Also this week at the Wentworth Golf Club, it was Week 10 of the Red Fox League. No results to report as they like to keep the teams in suspense over the last couple of weeks. The overall leaders have changed.
Contest winners for the week: longest putt for the men was Eric Russo at 19’ 4” and for the ladies it was Cheryl O’Neill at 20’ 8”.
Closest-to-the-pin for the men was Jeremiah Donaldson at 17’ and for the ladies it was Amy Heseltine at 21’ 3”. Next week there will be no league play since they are aerating the greens on Aug. 2-3.
Wentworth also hosted the Brian Abrams Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament. The winning team at 12-under was Ron Scaccia, Sean McArdle, Marty Conway and Bryan McMahon. Second place with an 11-under went to the team of Patrick McInnis, Ryan Nolin, Matt Vitree and Billy Bourque. Longest drive of the day went to Dave Walsh and the closest-to-the-pin winner was Bryan McMahon at 9’.
The staff would like to thank everyone who played and donated to this great tournament. Joe Mosca, clubhouse manager, would especially like to thank Wayne Saunders, state Fish and Game and Patrick McInnis of Tuckerman’s Brewery for all of their help putting this event together. Lastly, he thanks Lauren Hurteau, assistant general manager for the day, for running the putting contest and helping out wherever needed.
The Mixed Team Championship was postponed to this coming Sunday, Aug. 1.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: Here are the results of the three-day member-guest held last weekend. Sixty players participated. Overall winners were Jim O’Connor and Russ Roberge.
League standings have team For Your Pars Only in first place going into the playoffs.
On Aug. 9-10, The North Conway Country Club will host the New Hampshire PGA Championship.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Sal Disanza had a hole-in-one on the fifth hole last Saturday and Brian McHugh witnessed the remarkable shot.
Last week’s competitive Thursday night scramble, the team of Adam Mosston, Terry Fitzgerald, Roger Aubrey, Nicki Lynn and Mike Peloquin came in with a round of 4-under to take the top honors. Call the pro shop at 383-9090 if you would like to join us any Thursday evening.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Tuesday night twilight league playoffs started this week. The top four teams were Littlefield, Patz, Lord and Records.
President's Cup match play continues for the men and ladies. The championship match for the men is between Chris Hallberg and Steve Richards and for the ladies, Tina Littlefield and Megan Goldsmith.
The member-member tournament is coming up Sunday, Aug. 8. Please sign up at the clubhouse.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Congratulations to Dan Jones for his awesome hole-in-one on the 18th hole on Sunday.
The Madison Old Home Week annual scramble is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. This will be a modified shotgun start and for more information on sponsorship and applications call Liz Brown (617) 694-2447 or email elibro555@aol.com. You can also stop by the pro shop for an application.
The Wolfeboro Lions Club’s 16th annual golf tournament will be on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Stop by the pro shop to pick up an application.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: While the women’s league was rained out, the men teed it up for league play on July 13. Top honors went to Dave Heffernan, who scored +5, followed by Bill Earl, +4; and Richard Defranzo and Frank Filosa, tied for third at +3. Closest-to-the-pin honors went to David Pierce.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Advance tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
A hole-in-one
I recently read an article from PGA.com: According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of the average golfer making a hole-in-one are 12,500 to 1. Broken down even further, here are the odds of:
A Tour player making an ace: 3,000 to 1; a low-handicapper making an ace: 5,000 to 1; two players from the same foursome acing the same hole: 17 million to 1; and one player making two holes-in-one in the same round: 67 million to 1
As for me… I am still waiting for a hole-in-one and I am happy when I keep my golf ball in the fairway! Have a great weekend and have fun on the golf course!
Golf talk
“Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening — and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented.” — Arnold Palmer
