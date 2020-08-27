“People today ask, ‘Is it legal or illegal,’ we used to ask, ‘Is it right or wrong?’” — Jackie Burke, pro golfer
When you speak with golfers, they are in agreement that golf is thriving during these trying times. Getting a tee time, during what is considered “slow time,” has become a challenge. One longtime pro shop employee told me, “It’s been crazy. I haven’t seen this many players since the Tiger boom 20 years ago.”
For our local courses to be successful, we need to embrace play from golfers outside of the area. With a start that was delayed due to the virus, the “boom” has been welcome for the “bottom line.” This increase in play does not come without a price. A price that is being paid by all golfers, members and guests alike in the form of course maintenance.
It’s an old and trying problem for a golfer. You hit a nice drive down the center of the fairway. Your ball rolls towards its intended target but as luck would have it, your ball lands in a divot that has not been repaired. The course rule is to “play the ball as it lies,” suck it up and play the shot.
Your ball lands close to the green and you want to putt the ball. However, a divot will interfere with your backswing. Can you repair that divot? No, that would be improving your lie and you would be subject to a penalty. Scenarios similar to this can affect your round (you’re not getting sympathy from your playing competitors).
What I’m trying to get across to players is the thought that if they don’t take responsibility to help maintain the course, we might as well play a “goat track.” With the increased rounds, there is increased pressure to keep the course in top condition. Divots need to be fixed. Ball marks on the greens need to be repaired. Sand in the bunkers should be smoothed after a shot. It’s a responsibility all golfers need to assume.
Increased play means the time it takes to play also increases, but it shouldn’t. If a member event is played, and play is backed up, there are ways the “rules of golf” can help. In stroke play, a penalty stroke can be added to a player’s score. If slow play continues, players can be disqualified. Rule 6-7 addresses Undue Delay; Slow Play. This behavior from players will continue if the rules are not enforced. If you have players who have paid “greens fees”, a course representative, such as a ranger, pro shop staff, etc., should speak with the offending group. If their play continues to hold up the course, they should be asked to pick up and move to the next hole. If this doesn’t remedy the situation, a refund may be the next step.
These are unprecedented times. There are no fans during pro events. The Champions Tour played a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday tournament. Golf has done a great job of trying to keep players safe. Our local courses have followed suit with intensive cleaning of carts, expanding tee times to keep players further apart, and limiting players in the 19th hole.
To their credit, players have taken their cue from the guidelines and made playing golf a safer activity. I have yet to see anyone shake hands after around. Fist bumps and putter taps have become the norm. Some continue to ride alone. Masks have become part of our game. Golf and its players have an opportunity to see golf thrive through this crisis. Prior to the COVID, we were talking quietly about how golf was dying. Now, we see an increase in play. It is our responsibility to care for the course. Don’t accept rounds that take more than four hours. Assist the golf course staff in whatever way you can. The selfish golfer doesn’t have a place in the game that is emerging in this difficult time.
Congratulations to Kennett High graduate Tara Watt for her win in the New Hampshire Mid-Amateur Tournament at Pease Golf Course. Tara defeated Dana Harrity on the third playoff hole to win this prestigious event.
Club notes
North Conway Country Club, 50 Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: The Senior Club Championship was held last weekend. Congratulations to Mary Deveau and Tom Scanlon for their win.
The August Champ-of-the-Month was held. There will be a three-way playoff for the ladies between Gay Folland, Angie Chute, and Barbara Hogan. On the men’s side, it was Dan Kelleher taking the coveted parking spot.
Week 6 of the Ledgeview League saw the Golden Tees take the first gross. The first net winners were the For Your Pars Only team. League standings have The Insiders in the first place. They are followed by the Rivers Edge team and the Golden Tees.
This weekend the Mixed Scotch tournament will be played on Sunday.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-2140: This week was a “bonus” week for the Red Fox League. The format was a “one club” scramble. Players could select only one club and their putter. Taking first place were the Pin Seekers. They were followed by Jack’s Caddies and the Oak Lee Boys. The top two teams were in the money.
The league banquet is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 14. The festivities will be held in the clubhouse. Food will be provided by the Red Fox Bar and Grille.
The Ladies League played a quota game. Taking the top spot was Jane Goulart. She was followed by Cricket Catalucci and MaryAnn Fitzgerald.
Wentworth members and significant others will play a 9-hole scramble this Sunday. Sign-up in the pro shop.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson (603) 383-9090: Congratulations to Doug Beauregard for his first hole-in-one, on the par 3, seventh hole. The shot was witnessed by playing partners Rick Pillion, Chris Bates and Steve Piotrow.
Watching players tee off from the Eagle’s first tee can be very entertaining. On Sunday, the Dougherty men, Jerry (father) and Ben (son) teed off. Ben hit a three-iron onto the green. Jerry, not to be outdone, and using a driver, hit his shot to the back of the green. What a great way to begin a spirited family round.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Week 6 of the Ladies League saw Linda Kearney take the top spot. There was a tie for second between Rebecca McReynolds and Lori Babine. Closest to the pin was Donna Perry (13’4’’).
For the men, it was Dave Heffernan taking first. Tied for second was Dick DeFronzo and Jim McLaughlin. Closest to the pin was Dennis Pellecchia (8’10’’).
The ladies didn’t play this past Monday due to the greens being aerated.
Week 7, for the men, had Jerry Henry winning the weekly quota. Four players, Denis Lavoie, Dick DeFronzo, Jim McLaughlin and Joe Rubino, tied for second. Dick DeFronzo got closest to the pin (15’8’’).
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Lake Kezar CC is hosting three charity tournaments during the month of September. The Fryeburg Recreation Tournament will be held on Sept. 12-13. This is the 29th year for this event. If you wish to play, contact Brad Littlefield at bradandtina@roadrunner.com
The Charlotte Hobbs Library Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 19.
On Sept. 27, LKCC will be the site of the Masons’ Tournament.
LKCC has scheduled the Senior Tournament for Wednesday, Sept. 16. This event is open to both men and women.
Lake Kezar is offering 2021 memberships. If you purchase your membership now, you can play the remainder of this year free.
Single memberships are $725. Couples are $1300. Students are $150. A great offer.
19th Hole
You hit your ball into the sand. Your playing partner follows you into the sand with his shot. When you get to the bunker, your balls are close enough where you have to mark your ball. When you mark the ball the lie is improved. Do you need to return to the original lie before playing? No. It’s accepted that the lie might improve after marking. ‘Tis the “Rub of the green” or, in this case, the sand. Check Rules and Decisions 20-1/15.5. Sometimes knowing the rules will help your game.
Play well and have a great weekend.
Joe Soraghan may be reached at joesoraghan@yahoo.com. Send him your golf photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.