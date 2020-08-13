“Winners see what they want. Losers see what they don’t want. Don’t let the game eat you; you eat the game.” — Moe Norman, pro golfer
A player or coach who is inducted into his or her hall of fame has been recognized for excellence in their sport. Lesser known are the categories where people have made their respective hall of fame for contributions to their game. Henry Chadwick, an Englishman who never played baseball, is in Cooperstown. Chadwick gave us baseball statistics and the box scores fans read after a game.
Ed and Steve Sabol are in Canton for cinematography. Who doesn’t love NFL films?
Edwin Henderson is recognized in Springfield for basketball. Henderson was an African-American physical education teacher and known as the “Father of Black Basketball.”
Unless you are a dedicated fan of a sport, these names are not familiar to most people. They have, however, left a lasting imprint on their respective sports.
Golf is not without “contributors” to the game. There are four individuals who possibly influence every round you play: Dr. George Grant and Dr. William Lowell, Edward Stimpson and Dr. Frank Stableford. Doctors Grant and Lowell were dentists. Dr. Grant was one of the first African-Americans to graduate from Harvard Dental School. Grant’s tee was a wooden peg with a rubber top. In his patent, he described his tee as “an improvement in golf-tees.” He wrote, “The tee must firmly, yet lightly, support the ball and be constructed to not interfere with the swing.”
Grant made his tees in his home close to Boston. He would hand the tees out to friends. He never pursued marketing his invention and never received any monetary benefits.
However, Dr. Lowell made a tee similar to what we use today. He had the tops painted red and they became known as “Reddy Tees.” Using Walter Hagen to promote his tee, Dr. Lowell did capitalize on his invention. A discussion of proposals for changes in golf had golf pro Nick Faldo saying “Golf should eliminate tees if you want players to cut back on the distances they are hitting the ball. Can you imagine not being able to use a tee for your drive?”
When golfers discuss the speed of the green, the “stimpmeter” is often cited. Edward Stimpson became interested in the “speed of the greens” after the 1935 U.S. Open at Oakmont. Stimpson developed a wooden shaft with two open ends. A ball would be placed in one end and roll out the other. The distance the ball rolled would give players some insight as to how fast the greens were. The stimpmeter came into prominence in the 1970s when the USGA technical director modified Stimpson’s invention. He provided consistent calibrations that would determine the “speed of the greens.” We hear players complain that the course was fine, but the greens were slow. This must drive course superintendents crazy!
The course seems to get longer and the cup a little deeper as we get older. “Young guns” have the ability to hit every green in regulation. Many of us try to avoid trouble just to make bogey. Dr. Frank Stableford, a British physician, realized “Father Time” was not going to be beat. He and his friends were getting frustrated about not being able to reach many golf holes in regulation. He came up with the idea of giving a number to a player’s score on a hole. A bogey was one point, a par, two points, and a birdie, three points. Anything north of a bogey was a zero. The Stableford Method or a quota game is probably the fairest game for players of all abilities. Playing this format allows golfers to have a more positive outlook during their match.
Participants in all sports take much for granted. The equipment, rules and scoring are but a fraction of what goes into our games. The very best are recognized for their skill and success for what they have done for the game. Others are recognized for what they have brought to their sport. Often they didn’t play the game, but had the foresight to improve the game. These four contributors certainly have helped make golf a better game.
Club Notes
North Conway Country Club, 50 Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: The 2020 Club Championship was held last weekend. The overall club champs are Mary Deveau and Mitch Harmon. In the A Flight there was a tie for the ladies between Marilyn Lutzer and Angie Chute. For the men, Kevin Drew had low gross and Joe Delorenzo low net. The B Division saw Tom Dean get low gross and Henry Tirrell low net. In the C Division, it was George Ryan taking low net.
Week 4 of Ledgeview League saw Anita Beverage take first gross. First net went to Putt Up or Shut Up. Overall standings have the Rivers Edge team in first place. They are followed by The Insiders and Golden Tees.
This Sunday, a one-day member/guest will be played.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: The Ladies League results for the week of August 8, saw the ladies play a scramble event. Finishing first was the team of LouAnne Cellana, Diane Mitchell and Donna Schuler. Second place went to Kathy Sweeney, Anne Frost, Helen Toohey, and Robin Garside. MaryEllen Gallo and Donna Schuler each had a “chip-in.” Jane Goulart had two “chip-ins.”
The Ladies League played their championship this past Wednesday. In the A Flight, it was Jane Goulart taking first gross and Cricket Catalucci, first net. B Flight saw Rita Descoteaux take first gross and Mary Murphy first net. Beth Ellis won the C Division. The nine-hole players saw Elaine DeFronzo take first gross and Reggie LeBlanc first net. Long drive winners were Robin Garside, Debbie Chase, and Sue Henry. The one “chip-in” of the day was by Gloria Hannon.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: In the Monday Ladies’ League first place went to Suzanne McCarthy. Second place saw a tie between Karen Franke and Dottie Heffernan. Closest to the pin winner was Cheryle O’Neill (14’3’’).
For the men, it was Steve Phillips taking the top spot. He was followed by Tom Proulx and Jahn Janetos, who tied for second. Tom Proulx got closest to the pin (6’3’’).
Every Sunday afternoon, Hale’s is offering Nine, Wine and Dine. This is open to everyone. Call the pro shop to make a tee time (356-2140) and the hotel for a dinner reservation (356-7100). Nine holes of golf, with a cart, a glass of wine, and dinner is a nice way to spend a Sunday afternoon.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Eagle is offering discounted fees for those who are looking for some competition and fun. A Sunday Afternoon Scramble is available to adults and juniors. Put your foursome together, call the pro shop and make a tee time. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for juniors. Tee times must be made by phone as the Eagle does not have a “walk-up” policy. This format will be available throughout the summer.
PGA Pro Bob McGraw is available for lessons. Call Bob at the pro shop to schedule a lesson. The Eagle range is open for those who would like to work on their game.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: The member/member Tournament was held last weekend. Winning first gross, for the men, was the team of Lewis Bartlett and Roger Kiesman. Second gross went to Marc Webster and Bob Prescott. Third place went to Skip Smith and Jim Bilotta. On the ladies side, it was Ellen Mueller and Molly Sebo taking first gross. Second gross went to Tina Littlefield and Patty Street. First gross, in the mixed division, was Dennis and Sharon O’Neil. Second gross went to Megan Goldsmith and Jose Azel.
After the tournament a “Deal or No Deal” was played. Winning a 2021 membership was Ellen Mueller.
The next big event for LKCC is the Fryeburg Recreation Tournament.
19th Hole
We have all endured rounds where the weather is less than favorable. We have been on the course and due to conditions have had play suspended. By agreement, two players, who are engaged in a competitive game, agree to stop playing. After a short time, one player wants to go back out and continue. The other doesn’t. The course is considered playable. What happens in the match? Once one player chooses to continue, the agreement is over. If the player doesn’t go back out, he is disqualified. Take care when engaging into an agreement and know the rules.
Have a great weekend.
Joe Soraghan may be reached at joesoraghan@yahoo.com. Send him your golf photo
