A few weeks ago, I wrote about the joys of fishing from a canoe. It may surprise some that I do a considerable amount of research when writing my columns. In preparation for that article, I naturally went out and fished from a canoe.
In that article, I mentioned that I owned two canoes, one being a 17-foot Old Town Guide canoe. While carefully doing my research I discovered that the 17-footer was no longer as light as it once was.
There was a time when I could pick it up with ease and carry it on my shoulders for considerable distances. Somehow, over time the canoe had gained so much weight that I am no longer capable of doing so and as a result the decision was made to sell it.
It was a difficult decision as that old canoe had a lot of memories attached to it. I purchased that canoe I think in 1974, a year after my wife Janet and I were married.
There was some discussion about buying it, as we already had one canoe and Janet thought that we needed a hutch.
I don’t remember all of the details, but the hutch is still sitting in my dining room.
The reasoning behind the need for a larger canoe was that we wanted to camp and canoe the Allagash Wilderness Waterway in Maine. Our smaller craft was just not cut out for extended trips and was too small to carry the extra gear we would for long trips.
The day we went to the outfitter to purchase the new canoe, they only had one in the model we wanted and it was a bright yellow. I had my heart set on getting a classic green canoe. I was prepared to wait and special order the canoe I wanted.
The salesman said he would do that but since we were already there why not try out the one in stock. We quickly agreed. The Assabet River was close to the shop and the canoe was loaded on to a truck and off we went. The canoe was everything we were looking for.
Back at the shop, the salesman said that because the canoe was not a popular model and had been around for a while that he would give us a good price. He did quote a very good price, however, on the trip back from the river it had fallen off the truck. I pointed out that the canoe had been dented as a result. He dropped the price another hundred bucks and the deal was made. And that was how we came to own the big yellow canoe.
For the next decade, the canoe went everywhere. We did canoe the Allagash and camped and fished there as well.
For a few years, it was an annual event. We shared many adventures there and I have many wonderful memories of those trips. The big canoe was present at the bicentennial celebration of the battle at the Concord Bridge.
When we moved to New Hampshire, there were many family trips on the Saco River. This was before the Saco was party central and you could camp almost anywhere you wanted. I have caught and landed many a trout from the stern of that canoe.
I posted the canoe on Facebook Marketplace and within an hour I had my first response. The next evening a young woman, accompanied by her mom and dad, showed up in my driveway. It only took a few moments and the deal was made.
The girl and her dad hoisted the canoe onto the top of their car and tied it down. I know I had a tear in my eye; darn pine pollen. That young woman lifted that big canoe with ease and for just a moment I saw Janet, and remembered how many times we had done the same thing together.
As it turned out, the young woman had been looking for this very model Old Town for some time and she especially wanted it in yellow. Her dad and I agreed that green might have been better. I knew right then that the big canoe had found a good home and would soon be back in the Allagash.
A short while later, they pulled out of the driveway, and the old yellow canoe headed back to Maine. Another gust of pine pollen and my eyes were teared up again.
I am reasonably sure that canoes — and all boats for that matter — have souls. I wonder if that old canoe gets back to the Allagash, if it will remember its first owners, and all the fun they had with it.
See you on the river.
