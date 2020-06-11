For the last three months, the pandemic has been keeping families apart. Like a lot of grandfathers across the country, I have been missing being with my family and especially being able to see my grandson, Brennen.
This past weekend, the family decided that the risk had diminished enough, and it was time to get together. For the males in this family that meant going fishing.
My son suggested that we meet at his workshop in Hampton, and we could get together to do some striped bass fishing on a nearby estuary. Only recently, he had discovered that schoolies had made their way into the river and that he and my grandson had managed to catch a few. The best part about the place was that there was ample room to accommodate a couple of fly casters and a fellow with a spin casting outfit as well. Another plus was that no wading was required.
We met up just before high tide hoping to catch the outgoing tide and find a few fish. Judging by the greeting my grandson gave me, he had missed me as much as I missed him. I had my dog with me and after no contact with almost any humans for three months I was worried how she was going to react to an 8-year-old boy. I should have known better as the two bonded immediately. In fact Willow was overjoyed to have contact with someone other than myself. I can’t say I blame her. Willow stayed with my daughter-in-law and the boys went off to fish.
The river was close enough that we could walk. There was one other fellow fishing when we got there, but there was plenty of room for all.
My grandson had told me in great detail how he had caught one the day before. I was amazed at the progress he had made in casting. He had spent some time practicing in his backyard with his dad and had improved so much that he had been rewarded with a new outfit more, suitable for saltwater fishing and some new lures as a bonus.
Brennen began casting right away. My son, Andy, and I rigged up our fly rods and followed suit. I can’t say I was at all prepared for the outing.
A couple of years ago, I had handed all of my saltwater gear to Andy, including just about all of my flies. I had to borrow back one of my old rods. I had found one last box of flies that had belonged to my wife, Janet. Not to mention, I had not cast a nine-weight rod in over four years.
For a few days previous, I had been nursing a sore shoulder and I wondered how this was going to work out. Funny thing about casting a fly rod within seconds my shoulder was just fine. It didn’t take long and I was back in the swing of things.
When the tide turned and started flowing out the action began. I felt the familiar pull and set the hook. I had forgotten how hard even the smallest of stripers can fight.
A few moments later, I was releasing a small schoolie; the first one I had caught in years. I held the fish up to admire and looked to show my success to my son.
Andy and Brennen were both kneeling down and busy unhooking a fish of their own. I had been so busy with my fish I had missed all the action down river. Of course, they were preoccupied, as well and had missed my moment of glory.
They also managed to get a quick snap shot of their catch while I on the other hand had been so happy to catch a fish I released it without thinking about getting a “grip and grin” shot.
Their catch had been kind of a group effort. After changing lures on Brennen’s rod, dad had made a cast and as luck would have hooked up. The rod was quickly handed back to Brennen and he landed the fish. Brennen claimed the fish as his own; as we all known possession is the law. Brennen quickly reminded us that he was still the “King Fisher”.
For whatever reason that was it for the day, but nobody complained we were just happy to be back fishing together again.
See you on the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.