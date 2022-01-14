We are very fortunate to have the longest undammed river in the state of New Hampshire. The Saco River is 41 miles of free-flowing bliss.
Over the last 25 years, working with Trout Unlimited, I have learned the No. 1 impediment to cold clean water and free-flowing watersheds are dams. Fortunately, over the past 25 years, science has shown us that dams are detrimental to the environment and the removal of a dam leads to an improvement in the overall quality of the watershed.
The nature of a dam is to hold back water. These impoundments can control water levels, drive machinery and generate electricity.
The downside to these impoundments is that the water being held back collects solar energy and artificially raises the water temperature, often to temperatures that are harmful to fish and wildlife and that are hospitable to harmful bacteria.
Goodrich Falls Dam on the Ellis River is responsible for a temperature increase. Based on temperatures I have taken, there’s up to a 5-degree increase in water temperatures below the dam versus temperatures at the Jackson Covered Bridge.
The water leaving Pequawket Pond warms the Swift River to temperatures that are totally inhospitable to trout. This past summer, the brown trout N.H. Fish and Game stocked in the Swift were located miles above the Pequawket due to inhospitable temperatures created by the pond. This is a pond that is artificially high due to the dam.
I first became aware of the issues with artificial impoundments doing work on sea run brook trout restoration.
Santuit Pond was a kettle pond formed by glaciers and the outflow, the Santuit River ran to saltwater. For centuries, brook trout and herring used the brook and the pond for habitat and reproduction.
Once Santuit Pond was identified as a home development site, a dam was built to maintain the “watefront” appeal of properties built on the pond. A fish ladder was part of the dam design. A ladder that fish ended up not using very successfully.
The dam negated the natural ebb and flow of Santuit Pond. Over the years, this impoundment became a collection point for phosphorus from lawn fertilizers and nitrogen from old septic systems.
In recent years, the increase in pond temperatures coupled with the chemical load led to blue-green algae blooms that have exploded on the pond. These blooms are harmful to all aquatic species.
Soon, the association in charge of the dam began “flushing” the algae down the river to “save” the pond. The blue-green algae then killed aquatic life in the Santuit River. The brook trout were extirpated, and a vital riverine habitat neutralized.
This is the cautionary tale.
At the recent Fish and Game commission meeting, I learned of a bill the Big Pea Porridge Pond Association has asked Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) to introduce. The bill would allow the association to build a dam on Big Pea Porridge. HB 1532 has been introduced. The Committee on Resources, Recreation and Development hearing for the bill is Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. in Legislative Office Building.
The Fish and Game Commission voted to oppose the bill. N.H. Trout Unlimited is opposing the bill.
If you care about the long-term viability of Big Pea Porridge Pond and the watershed that the pond impacts, you can write to the House Committee at houseresourcesrecreationanddevelopment@leg.state.nh.us.
A call to Rep. McConkey was not returned before deadline. Nor was a request to Big Pea Porridge Pond Association for comment.
Tip of the Week
Today is free ice fishing day in New Hampshire. If you have ever wanted to try ice fishing, rent some gear and get out on one of our many ice fishing waters.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
