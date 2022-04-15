Opening day in baseball is a time-honored tradition. Spring training and then the start of 162 games until playoffs in October is nirvana for many. So it is with trout anglers.
The start of baseball leads to all kinds of discussion. Who should lead off? Who bats third? Cleanup? Many pros and cons are discussed on which combination of players will lead the team to victory. There is never one right answer.
One week from today, thousands of trout anglers will descend upon the local area ponds in pursuit of their first trout for the 2022 season. Over the course of the next week, anglers will be assembling rods, checking lines, putting on new leaders, organizing fly and tackle boxes. Thoughts turn to which flies or lures will be the right combination to start the trout season off in the win column.
With so many choices it is not easy to come up with the right combination. Should you fish with the proven veterans? What about the hot shot rookie? Any of your baits in a contract year? Taking all these variables into consideration and the fact that I will be fishing with the fly rod opening day, here is my 2022 opening day starting line up.
Leadoff hitter is none other than the White Humungous. This fly is the most consistent early season fly for brook trout. The dumbbell eyes give the fly an action that fish find irresistible.
Batting second is the Marabou Black Ghost. Having been consistent through the years, the Black Ghost got younger with the change from streamer hackle to marabou for its wing.
In the third hole is the Little Brook Trout Bucktail. LBT has the power to draw a strike from anywhere in the water column. LBT has been a tough out for its entire career.
Batting cleanup is the Muddler Minnow. When there is a need to hit a home run on bigger opening day trout, the Muddler, tied in traditional brown or white, consistently brings big fish to hand.
No. 5 is the Light Edson Tiger. The brother of Dick’s Killer Bucktail, the LET is Roberto Alomar to its Sandy Alomar companion. Both are great flies, but the LET is more recognized.
Batting sixth is the Fish Skull Bugger in white. The Fish Skull head provides enough weight to get the fly near the bottom of the pond where freshly stocked brook trout hang until the pond water warms.
No. 7 is the Heron fly tied in yellow. The Heron Fly was originally tied with a wood duck feather. A shortage of wood duck feathers has meant a reinvention of the tried and true performer. Yellow mallard is the secret ingredient.
Batting eighth is the flashy new rookie, the Sculpin Snack. The Sculpin Snack has been in Triple A for the last three seasons and is finally making the jump to the big club.
The nine hole is filled by the oldest member of the team. Every season looks to be its last but when the chips are down the Mickey Finn Bucktail has saved the game in its final at bat. On a day, when the fish are winning, Mickey Finn has brought results just when the smell of skunk is beginning to rear its head.
There is my opening day starting lineup. I am sure that there will be many debates about omissions and washed up players. We will see if we can catch a couple of trout and put the first day in the win column.
Tip of the Week
Hatchery trout tend to stay near the bottom of ponds early in the season. Add a couple of small split shot 6 inches above your lure or fly to reach these fish.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
