The Mount Washington Valley has been blessed with a normal spring this year. Climate change has brought us a topsy turvy collection of spring seasons over the last decade. So much so that when a spring like the one we are having occurs, we must dig deep into the memory banks to recall what a normal spring is.
The late March snows accompanied by even later May snow on the top of the Rock Pile brings back memories of springs past. A spring season like last year, when river flows were already low and river temperatures climbing is not a normal spring.
The official opening of trout fishing season in the valley starts with the opening of fishing on designated trout ponds. The waters are cold, and the fish stayed glued to the bottom of the ponds. Fishing with full sink fly lines and streamers is the method used for success.
While effective, dredging for trout takes skill and can get a bit monotonous. It is also blind fishing. One does not know where the trout are or when they will strike as everything occurs underwater.
It's not long before fly anglers begin to yearn for the sight of a bug on the surface of the water and the accompanying rise ring when trout try to sip in the bug for a little bit of protein.
Hatching bugs have been a fascination of anglers since the beginning of time. Native Americans tied pieces of grouse feathers or turkey feathers to hooks made of bones in attempts to catch fish once the harvesting of migratory runs of fish had passed and the bounty had been dried in the sun and used to feed the tribe. A little “fresh” fish was welcomed from the day to day eating of dried herring and smelt.
But the fascination of watching a trout come to the surface and inhale a bug was most likely the driver for adding feather and fur to hook. Humans are visual beings. Watching nature’s mysteries unfold and trying to understand them has been a driving force.
Theodore Gordan is recognized as the father of American dry fly fishing. His creation of the Quill Gordan dry fly in the late 1800s launched the dry fly revolution in our country and across the globe. The fly was created to imitate the Ephemerella mayflies that were part of the Catskill streams where Gordan fished.
All of this raced through my mind one night this week when the Quill Gordans began to hatch on one of our area ponds. A quill Gordan landed on my truck as I put on waders in preparation of an evening of float tube fishing. Immediately, the full sink fly line was swapped out for the sink tip fly line and the floating fly line was put into one of the float tube pockets.
Streamer fly boxes were taken from the fly vest and soft hackle and dry fly boxes took the streamer boxes place. The gamble was that the trout would be looking up and cruising the top water in search of these little bundles of protein.
Arriving at the pond, the unmistakable sound of trout sipping emergers could be heard and the subtle rise rings were tell tale signs that the fish were taking emerging bugs, not offering the bugs a chance to dry their wings and take flight to mate.
Using a Scientific Anglers sink tip line with intermediate midge tip was the right choice. A size 12 Quill Gordan wet fly was taken from the fly box and tied to the tippet. A dab of fly paste added to the wing to keep the fly in the surface film. The first night of trout looking up and watching the subtle takes is the true sign of a normal spring.
Tip of the Week
While old school, consider adding dry fly paste to your vest or sling pack. Being able to target just portions of your fly for flotation give your fly a more realistic presentation.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
