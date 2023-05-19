5-20-2023 North Country Angling-Quill Gordan

Quill Gordan, in dry fly or wet fly, signals the start of trout taking surface patterns. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

The Mount Washington Valley has been blessed with a normal spring this year. Climate change has brought us a topsy turvy collection of spring seasons over the last decade. So much so that when a spring like the one we are having occurs, we must dig deep into the memory banks to recall what a normal spring is.

The late March snows accompanied by even later May snow on the top of the Rock Pile brings back memories of springs past. A spring season like last year, when river flows were already low and river temperatures climbing is not a normal spring.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.