5-6-2023-North Country Angling-Designated trout ponds

Designated trout ponds keep anglers satiated while awaiting fishable river flows. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

It has been a very long time since we have had a spring where the rivers are consistently unfishable. The Saco River is safe to float in a raft or drift boat at around 2,000 cubic feet per second and safe to wade at approximately 750 CFS.

After each rain event, the Saco River has gotten close to the 2,000 CFS mark but then Mother Nature rains on our parade and the flows become unsafe once again. It has been frustrating for the anglers, the guides, and the shop owners.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.