It has been a very long time since we have had a spring where the rivers are consistently unfishable. The Saco River is safe to float in a raft or drift boat at around 2,000 cubic feet per second and safe to wade at approximately 750 CFS.
After each rain event, the Saco River has gotten close to the 2,000 CFS mark but then Mother Nature rains on our parade and the flows become unsafe once again. It has been frustrating for the anglers, the guides, and the shop owners.
Dick Surette made the Mount Washington Valley a destination fishery with his promotion of the Saco River. Surette was one of the last to catch the large brook trout that once roamed the river. He was one of the first to catch the trophy brown trout that took the brook trout’s place.
For more than 50 years, the Saco River has been the place for anglers from all over New England. The phone and the social media messenger have been lighting up asking the question, “Is the river fishable?”
Fortunately for the valley’s anglers, we are blessed with some outstanding trout ponds that can cure the fishing jones while we await the taming of our riverine environments.
New Hampshire Fish and Game does an outstanding job of stocking our area ponds with brook trout. Let’s take a quick look at the ponds anglers have been fishing and some of their results.
The parking lot at Hatch Pond has had anglers parked every night that I have driven past. This is a good sign that the colder than normal water has slowed the pickerel from decimating the 1-year-old brook trout that are stocked.
Get into that pond immediately with your canoe, kayak or float tube and fish the big drop-off with either a Humungous, Golden Demon or Sculpin Snax. Spin anglers have reported results using Phoebes, Little Cleos and Kastmasters in one 16th ounce size.
Little Pond in Sandwich has been producing similar results. A craft is needed to access the deeper portion of the pond, straight out from the boat launch. Cruise 20 to 30 feet away from the shore and once a trout strikes, anchor your craft and fish that area.
There are some nice 2-year-old hatchery brook trout in Little Pond. The Humungous, Black Ghost Marabou, and the Quimby Pond Special all produce fish. The lures used in Hatch Pond should produce as well in Little Pond.
Thorne Pond in Bartlett has been a consistent producer of brook trout this spring. Thorne is an interesting pond as it was created to provide water for Attitash and Bear Peak ski areas. The pond receives light fishing pressure and the brook trout holdover in the pond.
If you catch a trout bigger than 10 inches, that trout most likely has held over from the previous year’s stocking or may be a wild brook trout. This pond produces best with red-colored flies. The Mickey Finn, the Llama, and the Red Hornberg are all consistent early season producers.
Spin anglers should consider fishing with Rooster Tail spinners with red or orange dressing.
While a small drive from the valley, Sky Pond in New Hampton is a slot-limit pond where all trout 12 to 16 inches must be released immediately. This leads to some great trout fishing with larger than normal brook trout brought to hand. One angler who stopped at the shop before heading over to Sky Pond wanted to know what flies to use. We set him up with the Fish Skull Zonker, the Black Ghost and the Humungous. All in white.
Here is his report:
“Great recommendation today. The Fish Skull Zonker got me a 16-inch and an 18-inch brook trout this afternoon in about an hour. Beautiful fish. I left my phone in the car so no pictures. Thank you.”
Yes, trout ponds will save the day while we await the calming of our historic rivers.
Tip of the Week
Heavy rains discolor pond water. Use flies and lures that have reflective colors like yellow, orange or chartreuse for best results.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
