9-17-2022 North Country Angling-Willey House Pond

A mix of hatchery and wild brook trout inhabit the Willey House Pond. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

My first memory of the Willey House was as a young child. We would go there to escape the heat of the valley. We would picnic along the shore of the pond. We would go see the wildlife that was in rehab from being struck by automobiles or the resulting orphans from such accidents.

Yes, the Willey House area was once a Fish and Game-run animal rehabilitation center. The Fish and Game budget crisis of the early 1970s saw the Willey House rehab center close, and animals were sent to independent animal rehab centers around the state in a cost cutting move by the Thomson administration.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.