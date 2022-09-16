My first memory of the Willey House was as a young child. We would go there to escape the heat of the valley. We would picnic along the shore of the pond. We would go see the wildlife that was in rehab from being struck by automobiles or the resulting orphans from such accidents.
Yes, the Willey House area was once a Fish and Game-run animal rehabilitation center. The Fish and Game budget crisis of the early 1970s saw the Willey House rehab center close, and animals were sent to independent animal rehab centers around the state in a cost cutting move by the Thomson administration.
The pond at the site was stocked with brook trout, and there were fish food dispensers. For a nickel, one could receive a handful of fish food pellets to feed the trout. There were some monster trout that would come to the surface to take the fish food. A young angler’s eyes would pop wide open upon the rolling at the surface of such a fine creature.
The pond was designated a kid pond and only those who were 12 or younger could fish the pond. There was no fishing from the bridge. This young angler spent many afternoons trying to catch one of those big trout.
My next vivid memory of fishing the Willey Pond area was in the early 2000s. My wife and daughters had gone to visit my sister-in-law and her family in Germany. I had a weekend to myself before I was to join them.
This was in August when the waters of the valley are low and warm but the waters in the White Mountains still run cold. I knew that I would find some wild brook trout in the headwaters of the Saco River.
I parked at the Willey House and hiked up Route 302 to a place where the Saco runs next to the road. Being August, this was wet wading season. No waders and wading shoes. Just wading sandals and quick dry pants.
For my fishing this day, I had picked out my Orvis Far and Fine 7-foot, 9-inch five-weight rod with Battenkill reel and a floating fly line. I tied a Silver Prince to the end of my fly line. I began my journey to fish from here back to the Willey House Pond.
The action was nonstop. Wild brook trout from 3 to 6 inches were in every little pocket of water. The Silver Prince was just the ticket on this day.
When I got close to where the Saco entered the pond, there was the Fish and Game sign. “Fishing for anglers 12 or younger.” This was the beginning of the kid-only portion of the pond. Right at the sign was a deep pocket of water. I sent the Silver Prince into that pocket and my line went tight and the Far and Fine bent into a beautiful arc.
One of the large, stocked brook trout had come up into the cooler water at the inlet of the pond. It was a big surprise after catching the little wild brook trout.
Recently during a “simplification” of the fishing regulations, Fish and Game removed the age restriction from the Willey House Pond. The pond is now under general rules regulation.
Fish and Game still stocks the pond. Parks still have the fish food dispensers where, for a quarter, you get about 10 fish food pellets to feed the brook trout and the resident mallard ducks.
But gone are those monster brook trout. They have been caught and removed from the pond by adults who don’t know or remember how these trout are so important to the youth who are developing their angling passion.
Tip of the Week
As an adult, if you choose to fish the Willey House Pond, please consider catch and release so that a young angler can experience the thrill of catching a large brook trout.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
