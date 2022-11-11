11-12-2022 North Country Angling-Bivisibles

Always keep some Bivisibles in your fly box photo. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

The sun slid behind Mount Williard and as if a switch was turned on, trout began to rise all over Saco Lake. It looked like it was raining as the trout cruised the pond sipping in Red Quills, leaving small rise rings.

The fishing was consistent, but the hatchery brook trout were unable to efficiently take the bugs, or our imitations. It was very hit or miss trying to connect with the trout.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.