Troutman walked down the woods road back to the parking lot. He and the Old Timer had spent the evening fishing the Hendrikson hatch on one of their favorite trout streams.
Troutman looked down the road and saw the glow of the Old Timer’s pipe. It was a beacon for Troutman to follow.
“Any luck?” Troutman asked the Old Timer.
“About a dozen,” the Old Timer responded. “How about you?”
“I stopped counting at 10,” said Troutman. “When it’s stocked with fish, what’s the sense in keeping count!”
This river the pair had fished since the time Troutman picked up a fly rod. The Old Timer had taken Troutman to this river to teach him the art of fly fishing. The river always received a healthy dose of stocked brook trout. There was always opportunity to catch fish on dry flies during this time of year.
“The Quill Gordon was the fly for me tonight,” said the Old Timer. “That fly never fails me this time of year.”
“I was using a Snowshoe Emerger with a Hendrikson dubbed body,” said Troutman. “Watched a video on the Orvis website this winter. The pattern spoke to me.”
“Your instincts are good, son. I have always admired them,” said the Old Timer.
The two sat on the tailgate of the Old Timer’s truck. The Old Timer’s pipe smoke circled the pair’s head.
Troutman started to get out of his waders. The smell of pipe tobacco always brought pleasant memories to Troutman’s mind.
The sun sank below the mountains and emitted a rosy orange glow. Frogs began to peep in chorus. A fog started to rise off the river.
“Remember the time you caught that nice salmon here?” said Troutman.
“One of the last wild fish I ever caught here,” said the Old Timer. “This river has given us a host of fine memories.”
“That was the year that we came late to fish the river,” said Troutman. “That salmon was heading upstream to spawn.”
The river is a tributary to a fine landlock salmon lake. Those fish enter the river in the spring to chase smelt and in the fall to spawn. They return to the lake and leave the river to summer over in the lake.
After they leave, the trout take over the river.
Troutman was out of his waders and opened his fly boxes. He wanted to make sure that the wet flies dried out and protect his hooks from rusting. He reached into the Old Timer’s vest to do the same for the Old Timer’s fly boxes.
Opening the boxes, Troutman noticed that there were many flies that Troutman had tied for the Old Timer.
“You have some golden oldies in this fly box,” said Troutman.
“I’ve kept one from each year that you tied for me,” said the Old Timer. He took another drag of his pipe. He exhaled deeply. So many good memories flashed through his mind. “You have become an exceptional tier. I enjoy fishing with your creations.”
Troutman had a tear come to his eye. He loved the Old Timer and the times that they shared on the river. This year had been no different. They again shared the water, the bugs and the trout.
It was the sweet of the year.
Tip of the Week
Bug hatches will be in full force of the rivers of the Mount Washington Valley now. To increase your chances of catching fish, consider tying on a dropper fly to the hook of your main fly. We like soft hackles behind dry flies and nymphs behind emergers.
Steve Angers is a native son to the Conway area. He is the author of the acclaimed book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters.” When he is not casting to trout in the valley, he operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.