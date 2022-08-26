8-27-2022 North Country Angling-Wheatley-style fly box

Old school Wheatley-style fly box and flies ready for a trip to Tim Pond. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

Since the 1800s, sports have found ways to reach the wilderness. As more and more sports came, the demand for civilized accommodations came with them. With the opportunity to profit, sporting camps began to sprout from the Connecticut Lakes region eastward into Maine’s vast wilderness.

Camp Idlewild on the Second Connecticut Lake was a hub of the early 20th Century outdoors lifestyle. Dick Eastman, Bill Edson and Anson Bell all made names for themselves out of Camp Idlewild. But New Hampshire was the home of the Grand Hotel and as the wilderness of New Hampshire shrunk, Maine became the home of the sporting camp.

