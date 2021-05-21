This is a continuing series of articles that will appear on an ongoing basis as the riprap debate and the battle over the channelization of the Saco River continues.
Glen Ellis Campground, aka Jellystone Park, has recently filed a permit (#2021-001108) with New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to armor an additional stretch of the Saco River upstream of the current riprap that is armoring the riverbank at their facility.
This topic was a recent discussion at the Saco-Swift River Local Advisory Committee held via Zoom on May 20. The SSRLAC is a group of volunteer individuals who are selected by their participating towns. Those towns and agencies are: Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Crawford Notch State Park, Harts Location, Livermore, Waterville Valley and White Mountain National Forest.
The current riprap at Glen Ellis is failing on the upstream portion. As rivers are naturally trying to regain their natural channel, the Saco River wants to reclaim a portion of the floodplain. The Glen Ellis plan would continue the granite riprap upstream to the current property line and then extend upstream to buffer the abutter as well.
The question was asked as to why a business would pay to armor a private citizen’s property. The answer was that Glen Ellis has a multi-million expansion plan that includes acquiring the abutter’s property as a future date.
NHDES did a site visit to review the Permit Application. Upon review, NHDES questioned why the riprap project was proposed using granite instead of the now accepted method of large woody debris installation. Glen Ellis and their engineering team had not considered that option due to cost.
It is the task of the SSRLAC to provide guidance in the form of official comment to any wetlands or alteration of terrain in the watershed corridor. There were three options discussed. Approve the permit. Approve the permit with the stipulation that large woody debris be used in place of granite. Deny the permit.
After making a motion to accept the permit, the group voted unanimously to deny the permit. SSRLAC has made the statement that the channelization of the Saco River needs to stop. Congrats to them.
The SSRLAC is only allowed to comment on the Glen Ellis permit to NHDES. NHDES has the final determination. While the public comment period has quietly passed, (something that needs to be legislatively corrected), if you would like to make a comment concerning this potential destruction of the Saco River, you can email Joe Schmidl at NHDES. His email is joseph.schmidl@des.nh.gov. It is also recommended that you email your respective state legislator and our state Sen. Jeb Bradley.
With brave citizens like the members of SSRLAC taking a stand against the continued destruction of the Saco River, they need our support. Please consider sending an email of support.
One need look no further than River Street in Bartlett to see why granite armoring is destructive to the Saco River. The lengthening of the granite riprap upstream of the bridge and the lowering of the natural cobble build up, has led to braiding of the stream channel. River water is now running shallow over the remaining cobble and artificially heating up the river water.
This heated river water will lead to increased algae blooms downstream and potential fish kills in the river. Should you see any of these conditions happening in the river, please email a picture and the location to shop@northcountryangler.com. It will be forwarded to the appropriate State authorities.
Tip of the Week
The magic number for insect hatches to begin on our rivers is 54 degrees. Be on the look out and have your dry fly box handy.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
