11-19-2022 North Country Angling

Snow in the bed of the Frontier signals a last hurrah for the 2022 season. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

After an extended fall with above normal temperatures, Old Man Winter made a return to the valley this week.

The Androscoggin River in Gorham had stayed very fishable below all the dams in the catch-and-release portion of the river. The ponds remained warm with no chance of an early start to the ice fishing season. That all changed on Wednesday of this week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.