After an extended fall with above normal temperatures, Old Man Winter made a return to the valley this week.
The Androscoggin River in Gorham had stayed very fishable below all the dams in the catch-and-release portion of the river. The ponds remained warm with no chance of an early start to the ice fishing season. That all changed on Wednesday of this week.
Tuesday saw the snowblower prepped for another winter. The gas grill was moved under cover. Canoes were put into the shed. Winter creates changes in activities. Open water anglers fight it every inch of the way.
Thursday dawned with a 29 degree air temp and sun peaking above the horizon. The typical day after a snowstorm. Fog rose off the water of Crystal Lake. This meant that the water was warmer than the air. The lake was as smooth as glass. It was time for one last hurrah.
The Frontier continued along Eaton Road. With no wind, it was time to go to White Lake. The lake is one of the trout ponds that stays open year-round. It is easily wadeable. Fish and Game stocks it with brook trout. Sometimes they stock White Lake in the fall. It is a very popular hard water fishing destination.
This time of the year the Frontier has a pair of waders and wading boots in the extended cab. There is also an Orvis T3 795-2 full flex fly rod with an Okuma Sierra fly reel and a weight forward sink tip line. Deciding to fish this time of year can be spur of the moment. The Frontier is like a boy scout, always prepared.
Arriving at White Lake, the water had a slight riffle from the thermals that were now created from the cold air warming in the morning sun. Looking out across the lake a bobber, yellow and orange, floated like a sole sentry overlooking its post. Did this tool of a bait angler portend some type of future success?
The pace now quickened. The Frontier dropped its tailgate. Waders were slid over the insulated wading pants and wool socks. Wading boots were tied. The Orvis T3 was removed from the rod case and assembled. A Dark Edson Tiger attached to the end of the line. Wool toque on the head. Fingerless gloves on the hands.
Having been away from any type of water for two weeks, the wade into White Lake was a release. Pressure from trying to look into the crystal ball and order shop merchandise for the 2023 season. Stress from driving to Concord to attend a Fish and Game Commission meeting. Anxiety from the first snow of the year. It was all released into the waters of the lake.
Reaching a seam in the lake, an area where the light sandy bottom transferred to dark rotting aquatic plants, line was stripped from the Okuma and the Dark Edson Tiger was airborne. Starting with short 20-foot casts and fishing the clock, the water was covered with casts up to 60 feet. There was no interest in the Edson Tiger from the fish.
A quick fly change to the White Humungous was made but the results remained the same. On fishless mornings, one just takes in the scenery. Mount Chocorua was amazing with the white highlights of snow on her peak. The last loon looking for a fish to provide calories before making the final trek to the sea for the winter. The endless squawking of the blue jays.
It’s moments like this that one realizes how fortunate one is to live in such a special place. It is not a last hurrah. It is a continuation of a lifetime of hurrahs.
Tip of the Week
Ice fishing is right around the corner. Now is the time to inspect power equipment to make sure it is in good working order.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.